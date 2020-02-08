0
A+ A-
Position: Junior Project Manager
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Senior Project Manager, the incumbent is responsible for coordinating and managing multiple small and medium sized projects.
Responsibilities
  • Supports the preparation of schedules and end to end project plans.
  • Responsible for successful project outcomes.
  • Participates in the determination, refinement and documentation of project requirements.
  • Manages the end to end delivery as per the specified project scope.
  • Reports on project progress at regular intervals to all project team members, steering committees and all other key stakeholders.
  • Liaises with vendors, suppliers and consultants to ensure effective project delivery.
  • Manages any changes or deviations from the original scope, time, cost and quality.
  • Maintains an updated log of all key dependencies, issues and risks.
  • Supports the implementation of corrective measures.
  • Integrates delivery and metrics across the people, process, finance and customer dimensions of the business.
Qualifications
  • University degree
  • At least 2 years proven track record successfully delivering and implementing projects.
  • Accredited Project Management qualification like PMI, Prince 2, Scrum will be advantageous.
How to Apply
Click here to apply

Position: Pension Plan Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Team Leader – Pension Administration, the incumbent will oversee all fund accounting & pension administration duties for UAP OLD Mutual Group pensions portfolio within the statutory provision in place, and perform day to day pension consulting responsibilities.
Qualifications
  • Degree in B-Com /Business related
  • Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) / ACCA
  • Pension fund accounting & pension administrations experience will be an added advantage
  • At least 3 years’ experience
Responsibilities
  • To manage all the schemes in books in accordance with the RBA act, Income tax Act and any other relevant legislation, statutory and regulatory compliance;
  • Submit statutory returns to RBA and KRA within set guidelines;
  • Maintain proper Book of accounts for all schemes;
  • Ensure that all reports required by clients and the regulatory authorities are prepared in time and filed in line with the law ;
  • Ensure that the management reports are prepared accurately and on time;
  • Effective management of relationships with both internal and external customers and service providers;
  • Coordinate scheme audits and ensure audited accounts are submitted within statutory deadlines;
  • Ensure Audit findings are addressed and closed within agreed timelines and the processes are embedded within pension administration
  • Providing  all records required and coordinating the reconciliations with the Finance department and presenting the reconciled sign off monthly report to the Team Leader- Pension administration;
  • Providing effective and efficient communication between Trustees, the sponsor auditors and the regulator;
  • Ensuring Administration reports are prepared & circulated on time
How to Apply
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top