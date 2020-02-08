Position: Junior Project Manager
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Senior Project Manager, the incumbent is responsible for coordinating and managing multiple small and medium sized projects.
Responsibilities
- Supports
the preparation of schedules and end to end project plans.
- Responsible
for successful project outcomes.
- Participates
in the determination, refinement and documentation of project
requirements.
- Manages
the end to end delivery as per the specified project scope.
- Reports
on project progress at regular intervals to all project team members,
steering committees and all other key stakeholders.
- Liaises
with vendors, suppliers and consultants to ensure effective project
delivery.
- Manages
any changes or deviations from the original scope, time, cost and quality.
- Maintains
an updated log of all key dependencies, issues and risks.
- Supports
the implementation of corrective measures.
- Integrates
delivery and metrics across the people, process, finance and customer
dimensions of the business.
Qualifications
- University
degree
- At
least 2 years proven track record successfully delivering and implementing
projects.
- Accredited
Project Management qualification like PMI, Prince 2, Scrum will be
advantageous.
How to Apply
Position: Pension Plan Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Team Leader – Pension Administration, the incumbent will oversee all fund accounting & pension administration duties for UAP OLD Mutual Group pensions portfolio within the statutory provision in place, and perform day to day pension consulting responsibilities.
Qualifications
- Degree
in B-Com /Business related
- Certified
Professional Accountant (CPA) / ACCA
- Pension
fund accounting & pension administrations experience will be an added
advantage
- At
least 3 years’ experience
Responsibilities
- To
manage all the schemes in books in accordance with the RBA act, Income tax
Act and any other relevant legislation, statutory and regulatory compliance;
- Submit
statutory returns to RBA and KRA within set guidelines;
- Maintain
proper Book of accounts for all schemes;
- Ensure
that all reports required by clients and the regulatory authorities are
prepared in time and filed in line with the law ;
- Ensure
that the management reports are prepared accurately and on time;
- Effective
management of relationships with both internal and external customers and
service providers;
- Coordinate
scheme audits and ensure audited accounts are submitted within statutory
deadlines;
- Ensure
Audit findings are addressed and closed within agreed timelines and the
processes are embedded within pension administration
- Providing
all records required and coordinating the reconciliations with the Finance
department and presenting the reconciled sign off monthly report to the
Team Leader- Pension administration;
- Providing
effective and efficient communication between Trustees, the sponsor
auditors and the regulator;
- Ensuring
Administration reports are prepared & circulated on time
How to Apply
