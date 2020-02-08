Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Senior Project Manager, the incumbent is responsible for coordinating and managing multiple small and medium sized projects.

Responsibilities

Integrates delivery and metrics across the people, process, finance and customer dimensions of the business.

Supports the implementation of corrective measures.

Maintains an updated log of all key dependencies, issues and risks.

Manages any changes or deviations from the original scope, time, cost and quality.

Liaises with vendors, suppliers and consultants to ensure effective project delivery.

Reports on project progress at regular intervals to all project team members, steering committees and all other key stakeholders.

Manages the end to end delivery as per the specified project scope.

Participates in the determination, refinement and documentation of project requirements.

Supports the preparation of schedules and end to end project plans.

Qualifications

Accredited Project Management qualification like PMI, Prince 2, Scrum will be advantageous.

At least 2 years proven track record successfully delivering and implementing projects.

How to Apply

Position: Pension Plan Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Team Leader – Pension Administration, the incumbent will oversee all fund accounting & pension administration duties for UAP OLD Mutual Group pensions portfolio within the statutory provision in place, and perform day to day pension consulting responsibilities.

Qualifications

At least 3 years’ experience

Pension fund accounting & pension administrations experience will be an added advantage

Responsibilities

To manage all the schemes in books in accordance with the RBA act, Income tax Act and any other relevant legislation, statutory and regulatory compliance;

Submit statutory returns to RBA and KRA within set guidelines;

Maintain proper Book of accounts for all schemes;

Ensure that all reports required by clients and the regulatory authorities are prepared in time and filed in line with the law ;

Ensure that the management reports are prepared accurately and on time;

Effective management of relationships with both internal and external customers and service providers;

Coordinate scheme audits and ensure audited accounts are submitted within statutory deadlines;

Ensure Audit findings are addressed and closed within agreed timelines and the processes are embedded within pension administration

Providing all records required and coordinating the reconciliations with the Finance department and presenting the reconciled sign off monthly report to the Team Leader- Pension administration;

Providing effective and efficient communication between Trustees, the sponsor auditors and the regulator;