Our client, a leading office furniture supplier is seeking to recruit a highly talented and field oriented professional to fill in the following position:





Field Sales Executive

Reporting to the Sales Manager, the Field Sales Representative will play a key role in scouting for new prospects in the market and ensuring sales targets are met.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Scout for potential prospects that have furniture needs or new offices

· Collect market data and be able to report back with accuracy

· Build and maintain good relations with customers

· Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches and pitches to potential corporate clients

· Assess the needs of the corporate clients and provide viable solutions while meeting sales targets

· Identify and grow opportunities within assigned territory achieving set sales targets

· Attend corporate client meetings and take part in sales training

· Grow and retain existing corporate accounts by presenting new solutions and services to them

· Generate daily, weekly and monthly reports as well as maintain records of all sales leads and/or customer accounts

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

· 1-2 years sales experience in Business to Business selling

· A Degree/Diploma in sales and marketing

· Basic IT skills

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

· Understanding of sales cycles and sales technique





Showroom Manager

Reporting to the Sales Manager, the Showroom Manager will play a key role in leading and managing our company’s showroom, staff and its financial performance to exceed revenue goals for sales and profitability.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Act as a sales leader for the showroom, coaching consultants in new business development

· Develop and implement innovative ways to proactively market our client’s products

· Negotiate and close sales deals with customers

· Build and maintain good relations with customers

· Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives

· Lead, coach and develop team in selling and marketing

· Coach team to stay current on product range and competitors’ offerings, and report findings to cross functional partners

· Establish and maintain operational processes in the showroom to uphold company’s image and visual standards

· Create showroom environment that delivers luxury experience to all clients and ensure stock are arranged in a manner that is both visually appealing and allows ease of movement

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

· 5 years sales experience in Business to Business selling

· A Degree in Sales and Marketing

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent networking and prospecting skills

· Market intelligence on the industry and willing to aggressively sell office furniture





Senior Field Sales Executive

Reporting to the Sales Manager, the Senior Field Representative will play a key role in scouting for new prospects in the market and ensuring sales targets are met.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Scout for potential prospects that have furniture needs or new offices

· Collect market data and be able to report back with accuracy

· Build and maintain good relations with customers

· Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches and pitches to potential corporate clients

· Assess the needs of the corporate clients and provide viable solutions while meeting sales targets

· Identify and grow opportunities within assigned territories achieving set sales targets

· Attend corporate client meetings and take part in sales training

· Grow and retain existing corporate accounts by presenting new solutions and services to them

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

· 3 – 5 years sales experience in Business to Business selling

· A business-related degree/diploma or its equivalent

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent networking and prospecting skills

· Market intelligence on the industry and willing to aggressively sell office furniture





Sales Executive

Reporting to the Sales Manager, the Sales Representative will play a key role in discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals and maintaining customer satisfaction enabling the company to meet and surpass business expectations resulting in the company’s rapid and sustainable growth.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Approach and assist customers through the buying process and recommend products based on customer needs and requirements.

· Build and maintain good relations with customers

· Maintaining an updated record of potential clients

· Providing customers with timely and accurate information related to product specifics, pricing, delivery and order status.

· Identify emerging markets and market shifts for current products and products in demand while being fully aware of new products.

· Ensuring there is proper stocking, display, price tickets and cleanliness is maintained.

· Making calls to clients after sales have been finalized as a follow up to determine client satisfaction

· Keeping up-to-date with market trends and product innovation.

· Ensuring that the condition of items are checked before delivery and the correct items are delivered

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

· 1-2 years sales experience in a similar role

· A Degree/Diploma in sales and marketing

· Exemplary report writing and presentation skills

· Basic IT skills

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

· Understanding of sales cycles and sales techniques

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by Friday, 21st February 2020 clearly stating the subject heading “Sales Executive”.

Indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.