Position: Process Engineer – Metal Coating Line

Location: Mariakani

Job description

Responsible for control of manufacturing process parameter and activities at Metal Coating line.

Working with Production, Production Planning, Quality Assurance and Maintenance teams, Oversee technical activities and coordinate metal coating for effective line utilization and equipment health.

Responsibilities

Production and quality management at MCL

Oversee the Metal Coating process and ensure cost effective production

Monitor product standards and implement quality-control programs to ensure timely production and acceptable quality.

Ensuring optimum equipment capacity utilization against requirements; analyse quality and quantity of production and initiate corrective actions to eliminate deficiencies.

Monitor equipment breakdowns, and other aspects affecting planned schedules; initiate solutions for repetitive equipment failures and product complaints.

Schedule and organise the repair and routine maintenance of production equipment.

Support Maintenance programmes to ensure MCL and other allied equipment are healthy.

Cost and consumption control of Metals, gas, electrical energy, Sink rolls, etc. at MCL to ensure that they conform to the Budget targets.

Ensure compliance to Quality, Environmental, Health and Safety policies and guidelines.

Maintain system conformance to ISO 9001, 14001 & 18001 standards at and MCL.

Implement and support 6 K activities.

working with other managers to implement the company’s policies and goals

Ensure Preparation and circulation of daily, weekly ,monthly ,quarterly and annual MIS reports for information and corrective actions

Performing other duties as assigned by the management from time to time.

Budgetary responsibility:

Monitor and Control of Metal coating line variable cost as per set targets.

Manage plant productivity to ensure volume achievement as per set targets.

Procurement responsibility:

Monitor and control of consumables

Raising purchase requisitions for replenishment of required items.

Ensure desired quality of the procured materials and give feedback to the suppliers in the case of non-conformances.

Qualifications

Minimum academic qualification: University degree in Engineering or equivalent

Qualifications as an added advantage: SAP knowledge and computer suit

Professional registration: Be a registered member of an engineering professional body

General work experience (years): 5 Years’ experience in similar manufacturing

Specific to the position (level/discipline/years): Minimum of 7 years of relevant manufacturing engineering and supervisory experience

Industry: Manufacturing /Engineering

Reporting in to this position (designation and level)

Routine/Direct: Shift Engineers MCL.

Functional/Indirect: Shift Maintenance Engineers, shift Utility Engineer, shift Quality Control Engineer, shift Production Planners.

How to apply

Send updated RESUME along with COVER LETTER to careers@safalgroup.com





Position: Sales Officer

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Sales Development – Gather market intelligence for competitiveness and assist Sales Manager to develop coil sales growth strategies and implementation.

Optimal and expanded product mix – Actively research market for new product opportunities outside current core Sectors and work with Marketing team to develop and train on new Coil products

Sales volumes – Achieve sales volumes & realization as per budget while monitoring competition closely and provide regular reporting in respect to competitor strategy, products and prices.

Cash collection & debtors’ management –Ensure customer accounts are within credit limits, Cash collection & debtor’s management.

Customer complaint management- Address customers’ complaints as per the company guidelines, provide after Sales Service support when required, manage claims and service delivery issues efficiently and maintain good customer relation.

Any other official assignments that may be delegated by the management from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce or a Business related degree from a recognized university.

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Passion in sales and marketing.

Excellent communication skills with strong commercial awareness.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

How to Apply