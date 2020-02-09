Maramoja Transport

Job title: Sales Internship

Location: Nairobi

5 positions

Reports to: Head of Operations

Salary: 15,000

Job Purpose: Maramoja transport is seeking for sales people in Nairobi for the Operations Department. The candidate will work together with the Head of Operations to recruit Drivers and Clients. This person will also assist in customer care services.

Responsibilities

· Assist the Driver Community Manager in developing the driver supply.

· Assist the Driver Community Manager in on boarding and training of new drivers.

· Assist the Driver Community Manager in ensuring all the Operational KPI’s of the allotted are achieved.

· Be a passionate advocate for all customers and partners and confidently answer any questions in a high stress, fast moving environment.

· Improve user experience.

· Collect market intelligence and provide feedback to the rest of the company.

Qualifications

· Knowledge of the MARAMOJA product.

· Ability to take initiative and work independently.

· Courtesy and clear communication skills.

· Willingness to learn.

· Highly motivated and driven to succeed with a strong work ethic.

· People management experience with proven ability to effectively manage, set team goals, develop people to their highest levels of performance, and manage through challenging managerial situations.

· Exceptional verbal communication skills.

Other Requirements

· Willingness to work under minimal supervision

Benefits

· You get to gain professional skills and build your resume while exploring career options.

· You get to apply your skills to the field.

· You will be given more opportunities depending on your performance.

· You get to work with creative and enthusiastic individuals.

Applicants to send applications to zakia@maramoja.co.ke

Deadline 9/2/2020.





Job title: Head of Sales

Location: Mombasa

1 position available

Reports to: Head Operations

Salary: 20,000

Job Purpose: MARAMOJA transport is seeking for a Head of sales Individual in Mombasa for the Operations Department. The candidate will work together with the Head of Operations.

Responsibilities

· Developing the driver supply in Mombasa.

· Formulate and implement strategies that will help in the growth of the company in Mombasa.

· Hire and manage the operations team in Mombasa.

· On boarding and training of new drivers.

· Ensuring all the Operational KPI’s of the allotted are achieved.

· Be a passionate advocate for all customers and partners and confidently answer any questions in a high stress, fast moving environment.

· Improve user experience

· Collect market intelligence and provide feedback to the rest of the company.

Qualifications

· Knowledge of the MARAMOJA product.

· Ability to take initiative and work independently.

· Courtesy and clear communication skills.

· Willingness to learn.

· Highly motivated and driven to succeed with a strong work ethic.

· People management experience with proven ability to effectively manage, set team goals, develop people to their highest levels of performance, and manage through challenging managerial situations.

· Exceptional verbal communication skills.

Other Requirements

· Willingness to work under minimal supervision.

· Own a smart phone.

· Ability to use a computer.

Benefits

· You get to gain professional skills and build your resume while exploring career options.

· You get to apply your skills to the field.

· You will be given more opportunities depending on your performance.

· You get to work with creative and enthusiastic individuals.

Applicants to send applications to zakia@maramoja.co.ke