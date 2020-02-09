Specialization: Computer Science (1 Position)
Location: Karatina
Job Description
- Teach and assess courses in one’s discipline at undergraduate
- Supervise undergraduate projects and other experiential learning programmes
- Initiate, promote and participate in research projects and
- Carry out other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Masters Degree and a Bachelors Degree from a recognized university;
- Be registered or ready to register for a Doctorate (PhD) degree programme;
- Demonstrate potential for university teaching and/or research during the appointment interview;
- Be registered or have qualification for registration by a relevant professional body;
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of
Position: Tutorial Fellow
Specialization: 2B Criminology (1 Position)
Job Description
- Teach and assess courses in one’s discipline at undergraduate
- Supervise undergraduate projects and other experiential learning programmes
- Initiate, promote and participate in research projects and
- Carry out other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Masters Degree and a Bachelors Degree from a recognized university;
- Be registered or ready to register for a Doctorate (PhD) degree programme;
- Demonstrate potential for university teaching and/or research during the appointment interview;
- Be registered or have qualification for registration by a relevant professional body;
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
Position: Senior Procurement Officer Job
Location: Karatina
Responsibilities
- Work at this level entails planning and coordination of purchasing and supplies,
- implementation and enforcement of procurement regulations and procedures,
- preparation of supplies estimates and expenditure, control of supplies vote, verification and disposal of unserviceable stores,
- custodian of classified information and documents, staff development and capacity building, secretariat to Tender Evaluation Committees and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer
Qualifications
- Masters Degree in Purchasing and Supplies Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
- At least eleven (11) years relevant work experience;
- Knowledge of Information Communication Technology;
- Membership registration with a relevant professional body;
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.
- Doctorate degree is an added advantage.
Position: Tutorial Fellow – GRADE 11: KarU/HR/TF/2020
Specialization: 2A: NURSING (1 Position)
Thematic Areas: Midwifery/Medical Physiology/Human Anatomy
Job Description
- Teach and assess courses in one’s discipline at undergraduate level.
- Supervise undergraduate projects and other experiential learning programmes
- Initiate, promote and participate in research projects and publish.
- Carry out other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned.
Qualifications
- Must have a Masters Degree and a Bachelors Degree from a recognized
university;
- Be registered or be ready to register for a Doctorate (PhD) degree programme;
- Demonstrate potential for university teaching and/or research during the
appointment interview’;
- Registration by the Nursing Council of Kenya (where applicable);
- A valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya (where
applicable);
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.
How to Apply
For information related to job specifications, areas of specialization and general requirements, kindly visit our website www.karu.ac.ke. Interested applicants should send the applications quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Monday, 24th February 2020.
Karatina University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and therefore applicants of either gender, persons with disabilities and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.
