Position; Tutorial Fellow

Specialization: Computer Science (1 Position)

Location: Karatina

Job Description

Teach and assess courses in one’s discipline at undergraduate

Supervise undergraduate projects and other experiential learning programmes

Initiate, promote and participate in research projects and

Carry out other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

Qualifications

Masters Degree and a Bachelors Degree from a recognized university;

Be registered or ready to register for a Doctorate (PhD) degree programme;

Demonstrate potential for university teaching and/or research during the appointment interview;

Be registered or have qualification for registration by a relevant professional body;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of





Position: Tutorial Fellow

Specialization: 2B Criminology (1 Position)

Job Description

Qualifications

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya





Position: Senior Procurement Officer Job

Location: Karatina

Responsibilities

Work at this level entails planning and coordination of purchasing and supplies,

implementation and enforcement of procurement regulations and procedures,

preparation of supplies estimates and expenditure, control of supplies vote, verification and disposal of unserviceable stores,

custodian of classified information and documents, staff development and capacity building, secretariat to Tender Evaluation Committees and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer

Qualifications

Masters Degree in Purchasing and Supplies Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

At least eleven (11) years relevant work experience;

Knowledge of Information Communication Technology;

Membership registration with a relevant professional body;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Doctorate degree is an added advantage.





Position: Tutorial Fellow – GRADE 11: KarU/HR/TF/2020

Specialization: 2A: NURSING (1 Position)

Thematic Areas: Midwifery/Medical Physiology/Human Anatomy

Job Description

Qualifications

Registration by the Nursing Council of Kenya (where applicable);

A valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya (where

applicable);

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

