custodian of classified information and documents, staff development and capacity building, secretariat to Tender Evaluation Committees and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer

For information related to job specifications, areas of specialization and general requirements, kindly visit our website www.karu.ac.ke. Interested applicants should send the applications quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Monday, 24th February 2020.

Karatina University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and therefore applicants of either gender, persons with disabilities and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.