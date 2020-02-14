Position:

Marketing associate, Superior Homes

Job description

Superior Homes (K) is a Master planned community developer with an interest in the hospitality sector. The company has successfully developed and sold one of the largest Master Planned community in Kenya by the name Green Park Estate in Athi River.

We are looking for an individual to join our marketing team to come up and implement key marketing strategies for both our house sales and our hospitality business. The successful hire, will be tasked with helping identify marketing trends and opportunities for growth, as well as creating marketing materials. You will be giving presentations about our ongoing campaigns and provide administrative support to our marketing and sales teams

Responsibilities

Understand the company and its products and come up with the key marketing strategies

Execute marketing strategies in an effective manner

Develop innovative marketing techniques to enhance brand image of our products and services

Conduct and document market research on latest trends in changing consumer tastes

Analyze, assess and evaluate competitors’ products and their brand issues

Coordinate with clients, sales staff, advertising executives and marketing specialists in developing brand image for clients’ products

Develop and implement brand positioning strategies to garner maximum mileage through huge sales for branded products

Ensure compliance of clients’ standards, practices and protocols in executing brand assistant functions

Come up with a clear digital strategy to meet maximum clients

Qualifications

A minimum grade of B+ in KCSE or Equivalent

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of upper second-class honors from a recognized University

Two to three years work experience

Effective written and verbal communication skills

A high level of attention to detail

Ability to work effectively within a team and independently

Experience using computers for a variety of tasks

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Good organization skills

Related job and internship experience

Digital marketing experience

Position: Marketing Intern

Location: Nairobi

Learning Opportunities

Digital Marketing Skills

Tactical Marketing Skills

PR and Editorial Skills

Marketing strategies skills