Position: Marketing associate, Superior Homes
Job description
Superior Homes (K) is a Master planned community developer with an interest in the hospitality sector. The company has successfully developed and sold one of the largest Master Planned community in Kenya by the name Green Park Estate in Athi River.
We are looking for an individual to join our marketing team to come up and implement key marketing strategies for both our house sales and our hospitality business. The successful hire, will be tasked with helping identify marketing trends and opportunities for growth, as well as creating marketing materials. You will be giving presentations about our ongoing campaigns and provide administrative support to our marketing and sales teams
Responsibilities
- Understand
the company and its products and come up with the key marketing strategies
- Execute
marketing strategies in an effective manner
- Develop
innovative marketing techniques to enhance brand image of our products and
services
- Conduct
and document market research on latest trends in changing consumer tastes
- Analyze,
assess and evaluate competitors’ products and their brand issues
- Coordinate
with clients, sales staff, advertising executives and marketing
specialists in developing brand image for clients’ products
- Develop
and implement brand positioning strategies to garner maximum mileage
through huge sales for branded products
- Ensure
compliance of clients’ standards, practices and protocols in executing
brand assistant functions
- Come
up with a clear digital strategy to meet maximum clients
Qualifications
- A
minimum grade of B+ in KCSE or Equivalent
- Bachelor’s
degree with a minimum of upper second-class honors from a recognized
University
- Two
to three years work experience
- Effective
written and verbal communication skills
- A
high level of attention to detail
- Ability
to work effectively within a team and independently
- Experience
using computers for a variety of tasks
- Competency
in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Good
organization skills
- Related
job and internship experience
- Digital
marketing experience
How to apply
Position: Marketing Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Learning Opportunities
- Digital
Marketing Skills
- Tactical
Marketing Skills
- PR
and Editorial Skills
- Marketing
strategies skills
How to Apply
