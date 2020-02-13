Position:

Procurement buyer





Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The role of the Buyer manages local purchasing requests in collaboration with the Procurement Specialist and guarantees efficient contract implementation and sites acceptance. Also manages and closes out related procurement queries.

In the role as a Buyer, they are responsible for ensuring the correct buying channel is utilised within the guidelines and framework managed.

The Buyer is further responsible to ensure that all transactions are captured in the systems accurately and in accordance with CCBA Procurement Strategy.

Responsibilities

Act as the single point of contact for the Procurement function at a site

Ensure that procurement policies and procedures are complied with at Plant level.



Guarantee efficient use of the purchasing systems by all users providing assistance when necessary.



Act as a link between the local internal stakeholders, suppliers and the procurement organization.

Manage local purchase requisitions according to defined strategies and frameworks mainly for indirect categories.

Verify purchase request compliance, validity, completeness and ensure correct buying channel utilization. If required, align with internal stakeholders on missing specification, check strategic sourcing feasibility and escalate if possible.



Resolve queries and issues with purchase request and purchase orders including issues related to specification, material group assignment, quality, quantity and price.



Clarify user requirements relating to free text one-time purchases and obtain approval for one-time vendor purchases. Support end user with assisted buying including educating the user on standardization and buying channels.



Facilitate, manage and escalate where appropriate queries and issues to appropriate stakeholders and interfaces according to collaboration models.

Drive execution of local, low value purchase requisitions

Identify and advise customer on possible sourcing change supplier or specification to more optimum cost efficient alternative.



Identify potential suppliers based on local market insights through simple Request for Information.



Request supplier quotes, undertake analysis and execute negotiations if commercially viable.



Select a supplier according to the defined strategy in the category.



Process purchase order.



Expedite and follow-up on purchase orders, resolve Procurement related client or supplier follow up questions and update Purchase Order.



Assign suppliers for one-time low value purchases.

Close, change or modify Purchase Orders related to spot buys

Manage requisition changes or close PO if no longer needed.



Govern PO changes upon supplier or user request to amend POs, follow up with user or supplier to determine feasibility change or modify POs if needed and correct authorization channels have been followed. If no resolution can be achieved escalate to team lead and other responsible persons using standard procedures.



Ensure POs are closed when complete.

Support strategic sourcing initiatives

Upon request by the CCBA Group Office Team or Country Procurement Specialists, for the completion of purchase requests the following support activities might be required



Provide input on local spend situation and category practices.



Gather local internal customers’ requirements.



Provide insights on local supplier market.



Support local supplier qualification assessment.



Support the development of the contract implementation plan.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Higher Diploma in Business Related Course

2+ years of procurement experience in operational procurement

Position: Management Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The purpose of the Management Accountant role is to provide financial insights for the business to aide in decision making and performance management, drive the business planning process as well as the month end and year end closing processes.

Responsibilities

Financial Business Planning

Drive the annual cost of sales budgets raw materials and overheads, manufacturing operating expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Embakasi plant.



Drive the quarterly cost of sales rolling estimate raw materials and overheads, manufacturing operating expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd Embakasi plant.



Appraise capital projects discounted cash flow.

Financial Performance Management

Review production overheads for Embakasi plant and guide in product mapping for optimal costing.



Review landed cost of raw materials to offer guidance to the procurement team in award of tenders and contracts.



Review the actual cost incurred in comparison to contracts awarded.



Review Manufacturing OPEX in Embakasi and plant.



Weekly review of raw material price variances.



Daily review of production variances.

Business Reporting

Provide insightful commentary on the COS in the Weekly and Monthly Flash reports for Embakasi and plant.



Review management packs for the Manufacturing and planning teams for Embakasi plants.



Month end closing for SAP CO module for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd.



RE closing for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd.



Incidence reconciliation and KO update.



Prepare various schedules for interim and year-end audit.



Monthly inventory revaluation analysis flagging our inconsistencies and to support inventory year-end audit.

Monitoring Internal Controls and Governance

Ensure compliance with Chart of Authority.



Ensure compliance with Chart of Accounts.



SAP CO Module coordinator.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in Finance or Accounting

CPA -K or ACCA qualification

At least 3 years working experience in Finance with one year in Management Accounting

SAP CO Module experience in FMCG is an added advantage

Business Acumen

Analytical Skills

Technical Skills in Excel and Power-point

Leadership

Result and Execution Driven

Decisive and Risk Pragmatic

Resilient and Energetic

Customer Focused