Position: Procurement buyer
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The role of the Buyer manages local purchasing requests in collaboration with the Procurement Specialist and guarantees efficient contract implementation and sites acceptance. Also manages and closes out related procurement queries.
In the role as a Buyer, they are responsible for ensuring the correct buying channel is utilised within the guidelines and framework managed.
The Buyer is further responsible to ensure that all transactions are captured in the systems accurately and in accordance with CCBA Procurement Strategy.
Responsibilities
- Act
as the single point of contact for the Procurement function at a site
- Ensure
that procurement policies and procedures are complied with at Plant
level.
- Guarantee
efficient use of the purchasing systems by all users providing assistance
when necessary.
- Act
as a link between the local internal stakeholders, suppliers and the
procurement organization.
- Manage
local purchase requisitions according to defined strategies and frameworks
mainly for indirect categories.
- Verify
purchase request compliance, validity, completeness and ensure correct
buying channel utilization. If required, align with internal stakeholders
on missing specification, check strategic sourcing feasibility and
escalate if possible.
- Resolve
queries and issues with purchase request and purchase orders including
issues related to specification, material group assignment, quality,
quantity and price.
- Clarify
user requirements relating to free text one-time purchases and obtain
approval for one-time vendor purchases. Support end user with assisted
buying including educating the user on standardization and buying channels.
- Facilitate,
manage and escalate where appropriate queries and issues to appropriate
stakeholders and interfaces according to collaboration models.
- Drive
execution of local, low value purchase requisitions
- Identify
and advise customer on possible sourcing change supplier or specification
to more optimum cost efficient alternative.
- Identify
potential suppliers based on local market insights through simple Request
for Information.
- Request
supplier quotes, undertake analysis and execute negotiations if
commercially viable.
- Select
a supplier according to the defined strategy in the category.
- Process
purchase order.
- Expedite
and follow-up on purchase orders, resolve Procurement related client or
supplier follow up questions and update Purchase Order.
- Assign
suppliers for one-time low value purchases.
- Close,
change or modify Purchase Orders related to spot buys
- Manage
requisition changes or close PO if no longer needed.
- Govern
PO changes upon supplier or user request to amend POs, follow up with
user or supplier to determine feasibility change or modify POs if needed
and correct authorization channels have been followed. If no resolution
can be achieved escalate to team lead and other responsible persons using
standard procedures.
- Ensure
POs are closed when complete.
- Support
strategic sourcing initiatives
- Upon
request by the CCBA Group Office Team or Country Procurement Specialists,
for the completion of purchase requests the following support activities
might be required
- Provide
input on local spend situation and category practices.
- Gather
local internal customers’ requirements.
- Provide
insights on local supplier market.
- Support
local supplier qualification assessment.
- Support
the development of the contract implementation plan.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree or Higher Diploma in Business Related Course
- 2+
years of procurement experience in operational procurement
How to Apply
Position: Management Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The purpose of the Management Accountant role is to provide financial insights for the business to aide in decision making and performance management, drive the business planning process as well as the month end and year end closing processes.
Responsibilities
- Financial
Business Planning
- Drive
the annual cost of sales budgets raw materials and overheads,
manufacturing operating expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Embakasi plant.
- Drive
the quarterly cost of sales rolling estimate raw materials and overheads,
manufacturing operating expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd Embakasi plant.
- Appraise
capital projects discounted cash flow.
- Financial
Performance Management
- Review
production overheads for Embakasi plant and guide in product mapping for
optimal costing.
- Review
landed cost of raw materials to offer guidance to the procurement team in
award of tenders and contracts.
- Review
the actual cost incurred in comparison to contracts awarded.
- Review
Manufacturing OPEX in Embakasi and plant.
- Weekly
review of raw material price variances.
- Daily
review of production variances.
- Business
Reporting
- Provide
insightful commentary on the COS in the Weekly and Monthly Flash reports
for Embakasi and plant.
- Review
management packs for the Manufacturing and planning teams for Embakasi
plants.
- Month
end closing for SAP CO module for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd.
- RE
closing for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd.
- Incidence
reconciliation and KO update.
- Prepare
various schedules for interim and year-end audit.
- Monthly
inventory revaluation analysis flagging our inconsistencies and to
support inventory year-end audit.
- Monitoring
Internal Controls and Governance
- Ensure
compliance with Chart of Authority.
- Ensure
compliance with Chart of Accounts.
- SAP
CO Module coordinator.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree from a recognized University in Finance or Accounting
- CPA
-K or ACCA qualification
- At
least 3 years working experience in Finance with one year in Management
Accounting
- SAP
CO Module experience in FMCG is an added advantage
- Business
Acumen
- Analytical
Skills
- Technical
Skills in Excel and Power-point
- Leadership
- Result
and Execution Driven
- Decisive
and Risk Pragmatic
- Resilient
and Energetic
- Customer
Focused
How to apply
Loading...
Post a Comment