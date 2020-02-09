Position; Broadcast Journalist

Location: Nairobi

Job description

he successful candidate will be expected to work remotely with the BBC Great Lakes radio and online teams in the region and London.

Responsibilities

You will be required to produce accurate, informed and interesting news and current affairs content to the highest standards. This demands proven journalistic skills across digital platforms as well as a genuine passion for explaining the world to our global audiences. You will liaise with other BBC Africa language team members, Newsgathering, reporters and producers across BBC departments to develop original content and report, present, research, write, translate, edit and adapt text stories, video or audio material for audiences on digital platforms and radio.

Qualifications

A full command of Kirundi language (written and spoken)

Fluent in English; French is desirable

Proven track record of coming up with ideas and seeing them through to delivery, ideally in a creative or media environment

A passion for International news, African and Great Lakes news and current affairs as well as history, social issues, business, arts/culture and sports

Proven track record of producing quality content, and proven editorial judgement

Ability to create content with accuracy, clarity and style appropriate to differing audiences and forms of media

An excellent broadcast voice and good reporting and presentation skills

Ability to script write, edit and produce audio/radio content

Relevant experience as a journalist, both in originating material and editing the work of others, is highly desirable

You will be required to have a proven record of experience in all aspects of delivering powerful content in a challenging environment

An understanding of the BBC Africa’s distinctive news agenda and a wider interest in the strategy of the BBC as a whole

You must have a track record of not being involved in the politics of the Great Lakes Region

You’ll have substantial, recent and relevant full-time experience as a journalist

You’ll need to be capable of creatively engaging audiences with interesting storytelling angles and techniques for radio and digital/social platforms

How to apply





Position: Senior Broadcast Journalist – Radio

Location: Nairobi

Job description

We are looking for a Senior Broadcast Journalist with excellent spoken and written Kirundi, French and English languages to join our team in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

To work as part of the editorial team responsible for carrying out the main editorial, managerial and administrative tasks and to ensure output on radio and online.

You will supervise production work, ensure all output conforms to BBC editorial guidelines and is lively and interesting and of relevance to the target area.

Working alongside the Editor and together acting as a point of editorial reference, you will provide editorial leadership as required.

Training and day to day supervision of Producers and other production staff is part of this role as well as working as Duty Editor for specific broadcasts or periods of time, as required.

A fundamental part of this role is to ensure that the radio and online offer is engaging, coherent, upholds BBC News’ editorial values and further establishes BBC Great Lakes Service as ground breaking interactive media especially amongst our young and women audiences.

Qualifications

A full command and up to date knowledge of Kirundi

Fluent in English and French, both in written and spoken form and the ability to communicate effectively

Wide, thorough and up to date familiarity with the areas to which the Service broadcasts and an in-depth understanding of the area/s history, politics, social issues and culture as well as the changing needs of the audience

An extensive knowledge of the media situation in the target area and how it is developing

A thorough knowledge and understanding of news and current affairs in the target area. A thorough knowledge of, and interest in, international and British current affairs, as they affect the target area/s

Excellent broadcasting voice and appropriate presentation style to communicate effectively with the listeners

Ability to write, adapt and translate with accuracy, clarity and style, appropriate to differing audiences and forms of media

Good keyboard/basic computer skills and the ability to acquire technical skills and to operate technical equipment is essential. Familiarity with the Internet and an awareness of the potential of new technology is desirable

Substantial recent experience as a broadcast or print journalist

Knowledge of NGOs and international organisations working in the Great Lakes Region