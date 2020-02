You will be required to produce accurate, informed and interesting news and current affairs content to the highest standards. This demands proven journalistic skills across digital platforms as well as a genuine passion for explaining the world to our global audiences. You will liaise with other BBC Africa language team members, Newsgathering, reporters and producers across BBC departments to develop original content and report, present, research, write, translate, edit and adapt text stories, video or audio material for audiences on digital platforms and radio.