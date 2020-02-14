Supply Chain Manager





Location; Nairobi

Minimum Qualification: Bachelor

Experience Level: Management level

Experience Length: 4 years

Job description

We are looking to Hire a Supply Chain Manager, to oversee the supply chain operations and Supply Chain Logistics which covers the movement of importing goods from source> collection center> warehouse > depot > vendors.

Responsibilities

Champion logistics solutions and process improvements on movement of goods within the supply chain

Provide and analyze the transport and logistics costs

Responsible for all aspects of inbound routing activity to ensure on-time deliveries to our warehouse

Manage extensive communications with other partners/stakeholders, and supply-chain team

Ensure that all compliance issues on inbound logistics are adhered to including but not limited to licenses, toll fees etc.

Resolve daily operational matters pertaining to suppliers, inbound deliveries to ensure on-time pickup and delivery

Oversee and ensure supplier compliance as governed by supplier agreements

Determine and manage the balance between cost, capacity utilization, and service

Maintain expertise and knowledge with Supply Chain and Logistics system

Lead and mentor a team of warehouse clerks

Negotiate prices and terms with suppliers, vendors, or freight forwarders.

Monitor supplier performance to assess ability to meet quality and delivery requirements.

Qualifications

4+ years in Third-Party Logistics (3PL logistics experience with a minimum 2 years’ experience in Leadership)

Very Good in Ms Excel

Experience managing a fleet of a minimum of 50 trucks which comprises of a variety of vehicles from trailers or delivery vans, etc.

A track record of putting in place effective controls to track transport and logistics activities to ensure achievement of cost, productivity, accuracy, or timeliness objectives Demonstrated competencies:

Execution – makes sure initiatives and tasks are carried out; monitors results and makes adjustments as needed

Passion for results – works tenaciously to overcome obstacles and to meet or exceed goals

Customer focus – Identifies breakdowns in internal processes and systems that directly impact customer service and retention; expresses concerns to others.

Business acumen – understands the nature and inter-dependencies of business functions and supporting processes (People, finance, operations, etc.)

Planning and organization – recognizes problems, takes corrective/preventive action and keeps people informed of plans, progress, and decisions

Decision making – organizes information and data to identify/explain major trends, problems, and causes; compares and combines information to identify underlying issues.





Warehouse Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Nature of Job: Full time

Job description

We seek to recruit a warehouse clerk with at least 2 years’ experience in a busy Clothing Retail company.

Responsibilities

Organize warehouse products and items in stock.

Pull items against orders

Supervise the loading team

Maintain and document products’ security, and safety information

Supervise incoming and outgoing stocks and update stock records to ensure availability of items

Maintain and manage warehouse operations

Implement best practices in managing and operating warehouse

Maintain warehouse premises clean and neat

Stock and store Warehouse with products, supplies and equipment

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in purchase and supplies

At least 2 years’ experience in the same capacity in a Busy Manufacturing/Retail company

A good team player with excellent communication skills

Mature, responsible and well organized

How to Apply

If qualified send CV only stating your experience, skills and qualifications to hrfashionagain@gmail.com