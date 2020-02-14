Supply Chain Manager
Warehouse Clerk
Location; Nairobi
Minimum Qualification: Bachelor
Experience Level: Management level
Experience Length: 4 years
Job description
We are looking to Hire a Supply Chain Manager, to oversee the supply chain operations and Supply Chain Logistics which covers the movement of importing goods from source> collection center> warehouse > depot > vendors.
Responsibilities
- Champion
logistics solutions and process improvements on movement of goods within
the supply chain
- Provide
and analyze the transport and logistics costs
- Responsible
for all aspects of inbound routing activity to ensure on-time deliveries
to our warehouse
- Manage
extensive communications with other partners/stakeholders, and
supply-chain team
- Ensure
that all compliance issues on inbound logistics are adhered to including
but not limited to licenses, toll fees etc.
- Resolve
daily operational matters pertaining to suppliers, inbound deliveries to
ensure on-time pickup and delivery
- Oversee
and ensure supplier compliance as governed by supplier agreements
- Determine
and manage the balance between cost, capacity utilization, and service
- Maintain
expertise and knowledge with Supply Chain and Logistics system
- Lead
and mentor a team of warehouse clerks
- Negotiate
prices and terms with suppliers, vendors, or freight forwarders.
- Monitor
supplier performance to assess ability to meet quality and delivery
requirements.
Qualifications
- 4+
years in Third-Party Logistics (3PL logistics experience with a minimum 2
years’ experience in Leadership)
- Very
Good in Ms Excel
- Experience
managing a fleet of a minimum of 50 trucks which comprises of a variety of
vehicles from trailers or delivery vans, etc.
- A
track record of putting in place effective controls to track transport and
logistics activities to ensure achievement of cost, productivity,
accuracy, or timeliness objectives Demonstrated competencies:
- Execution
– makes sure initiatives and tasks are carried out; monitors results and
makes adjustments as needed
- Passion
for results – works tenaciously to overcome obstacles and to meet or
exceed goals
- Customer
focus – Identifies breakdowns in internal processes and systems that
directly impact customer service and retention; expresses concerns to
others.
- Business
acumen – understands the nature and inter-dependencies of business
functions and supporting processes (People, finance, operations, etc.)
- Planning
and organization – recognizes problems, takes corrective/preventive action
and keeps people informed of plans, progress, and decisions
- Decision
making – organizes information and data to identify/explain major trends,
problems, and causes; compares and combines information to identify
underlying issues.
Warehouse Clerk
Location: Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Job description
We seek to recruit a warehouse clerk with at least 2 years’ experience in a busy Clothing Retail company.
Responsibilities
- Organize
warehouse products and items in stock.
- Pull
items against orders
- Supervise
the loading team
- Maintain
and document products’ security, and safety information
- Supervise
incoming and outgoing stocks and update stock records to ensure
availability of items
- Maintain
and manage warehouse operations
- Implement
best practices in managing and operating warehouse
- Maintain
warehouse premises clean and neat
- Stock
and store Warehouse with products, supplies and equipment
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree
in purchase and supplies
- At
least 2 years’ experience in the same capacity in a Busy
Manufacturing/Retail company
- A
good team player with excellent communication skills
- Mature,
responsible and well organized
How to Apply
If qualified send CV only stating your experience, skills and qualifications to hrfashionagain@gmail.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment