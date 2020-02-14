0
A+ A-
Supply Chain Manager
Location; Nairobi
Minimum Qualification: Bachelor
Experience Level: Management level
Experience Length: 4 years
Job description
We are looking to Hire a Supply Chain Manager, to oversee the supply chain operations and Supply Chain Logistics which covers the movement of importing goods from source> collection center> warehouse > depot > vendors.
Responsibilities
  • Champion logistics solutions and process improvements on movement of goods within the supply chain
  • Provide and analyze the transport and logistics costs
  • Responsible for all aspects of inbound routing activity to ensure on-time deliveries to our warehouse
  • Manage extensive communications with other partners/stakeholders, and supply-chain team
  • Ensure that all compliance issues on inbound logistics are adhered to including but not limited to licenses, toll fees etc.
  • Resolve daily operational matters pertaining to suppliers, inbound deliveries to ensure on-time pickup and delivery
  • Oversee and ensure supplier compliance as governed by supplier agreements
  • Determine and manage the balance between cost, capacity utilization, and service
  • Maintain expertise and knowledge with Supply Chain and Logistics system
  • Lead and mentor a team of warehouse clerks
  • Negotiate prices and terms with suppliers, vendors, or freight forwarders.
  • Monitor supplier performance to assess ability to meet quality and delivery requirements.
Qualifications
  • 4+ years in Third-Party Logistics (3PL logistics experience with a minimum 2 years’ experience in Leadership)
  • Very Good in Ms Excel
  • Experience managing a fleet of a minimum of 50 trucks which comprises of a variety of vehicles from trailers or delivery vans, etc.
  • A track record of putting in place effective controls to track transport and logistics activities to ensure achievement of cost, productivity, accuracy, or timeliness objectives Demonstrated competencies:
  • Execution – makes sure initiatives and tasks are carried out; monitors results and makes adjustments as needed
  • Passion for results – works tenaciously to overcome obstacles and to meet or exceed goals
  • Customer focus – Identifies breakdowns in internal processes and systems that directly impact customer service and retention; expresses concerns to others.
  • Business acumen – understands the nature and inter-dependencies of business functions and supporting processes (People, finance, operations, etc.)
  • Planning and organization – recognizes problems, takes corrective/preventive action and keeps people informed of plans, progress, and decisions
  • Decision making – organizes information and data to identify/explain major trends, problems, and causes; compares and combines information to identify underlying issues.

Warehouse Clerk

Location: Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Job description
We seek to recruit a warehouse clerk with at least 2 years’ experience in a busy Clothing Retail company.
Responsibilities
  • Organize warehouse products and items in stock.
  • Pull items against orders
  • Supervise the loading team
  • Maintain and document products’ security, and safety information
  • Supervise incoming and outgoing stocks and update stock records to ensure availability of items
  • Maintain and manage warehouse operations
  • Implement best practices in managing and operating warehouse
  • Maintain warehouse premises clean and neat
  • Stock and store Warehouse with products, supplies and equipment
Qualifications
  • Diploma/Degree in purchase and supplies
  • At least 2 years’ experience in the same capacity in a Busy Manufacturing/Retail company
  • A good team player with excellent communication skills
  • Mature, responsible and well organized
How to Apply
If qualified send CV only stating your experience, skills and qualifications to hrfashionagain@gmail.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top