Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs.
The Role of the Spa manager is crucial in setting and maintaining consistent standards, he/she will oversee all aspects of the spa operations and implement strategies to achieve performance targets, create successful team, ensure guest satisfaction, generate new guests/members, and increase revenues. The Spa Manager must be able to provide a service that is responsible, continuous, spontaneous, personal and genuine.
Responsibilities
- To take full responsibility for strategic and profitable development of the spa
- Ensure high standards of cleanliness throughout the Spa and monitoring the maintenance of spa facilities and equipment, reporting deficiencies as they occur and follow-up.
- Effective management of all staff at all levels.
- Responsible for implementing core values.
- Motivating and developing the team, creating a stimulating and effective work climate
- Being a role model as an effective Spa leader by maintaining high levels of Lifestyle, health and sustainability.
- Taking full responsibility providing guidelines, direction and monitoring of the quality, development of all spa services, acting upon any operational opportunities.
- Provide and maintain a safe, hazard free environment for all staff and guests, promoting safety awareness at all times.
- Reviewing all suggestions and comments from staff and guests and make necessary adjustments.
- Keeping accurate and up-to-date records and statistics on the spa employees.
- Responsible for conveying inspiring goals and creating motivation within the team.
- Confident in handling guests’ complaints and comments ensuring they are dealt with in a professional manner, providing a solution and follow up.
- Responsible for responding properly in spa emergencies or safety situations.
- Ensure the spa’s operating procedures and policies manuals are implemented and updated as required
Qualifications
- Three- Five years spa management experience in an international standard spa
- Previous experience in a 5-star Hotel Spa
- Degree/Diploma in Spa and Recreation management or equivalent.
- Fluency in English both written and spoken
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full details of their qualifications, experience and full contact address including day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by 11TH February 2020 to careers@afexgroup.com.
Position: SPA Receptionist
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs seeks to recruit a receptionist.
He/ She will be responsible for manning the reception, greeting and screening visitors, maintaining the telecommunications system, managing the SPA bookings and reservations.
Responsibilities
- Provide guidance to clients on the procedures at the spa
- Answer telephone calls and provide accurate information to clients
- Keep the reception area clean and conducive for clients as they wait for their turn to be attended too
- Keep clients updated on currently available promotions and discounts in services offered in the Spa
- Process payments from clients for services ordered from the spa
- Keep register of long and existing clients
- Scheduling appointments to clients on specific days
- Open and close the spa at the appropriate time
- Ensure that the front desk is clean and organized for free movement
- Assist in getting client feedback on level of services delivered in order to improve on service delivery
- Inform staff members of appointments that have been canceled by clients, and also alert staff members of the arrival of clients who come without prior appointments
- Giving spa tours to new clients and explaining the products in use.
- Manage the visitor register to keep record of people who visit the spa on a daily basis
- Receive customer complaints and feedback and direct them to appropriate offices for resolution.
- Any other administration duties that may arise.
Qualifications
- A Diploma or a first degree in business management or equivalent
- 2 years doing a similar job.
- Excellent phone etiquette
- Excellent multitasking skills to successfully handle several assignments together
- Team working, Respect and integrity
- Excellent customer service skills
- Timeliness
- Organization awareness
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full details of their qualifications, experience and full contact address including day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by 11TH February 2020 to careers@afexgroup.com
