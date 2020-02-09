Position: Spa Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs.

The Role of the Spa manager is crucial in setting and maintaining consistent standards, he/she will oversee all aspects of the spa operations and implement strategies to achieve performance targets, create successful team, ensure guest satisfaction, generate new guests/members, and increase revenues. The Spa Manager must be able to provide a service that is responsible, continuous, spontaneous, personal and genuine.

Responsibilities

To take full responsibility for strategic and profitable development of the spa

Ensure high standards of cleanliness throughout the Spa and monitoring the maintenance of spa facilities and equipment, reporting deficiencies as they occur and follow-up.

Effective management of all staff at all levels.

Responsible for implementing core values.

Motivating and developing the team, creating a stimulating and effective work climate

Being a role model as an effective Spa leader by maintaining high levels of Lifestyle, health and sustainability.

Taking full responsibility providing guidelines, direction and monitoring of the quality, development of all spa services, acting upon any operational opportunities.

Provide and maintain a safe, hazard free environment for all staff and guests, promoting safety awareness at all times.

Reviewing all suggestions and comments from staff and guests and make necessary adjustments.

Keeping accurate and up-to-date records and statistics on the spa employees.

Responsible for conveying inspiring goals and creating motivation within the team.

Confident in handling guests’ complaints and comments ensuring they are dealt with in a professional manner, providing a solution and follow up.

Responsible for responding properly in spa emergencies or safety situations.

Ensure the spa’s operating procedures and policies manuals are implemented and updated as required

Qualifications

Three- Five years spa management experience in an international standard spa

Previous experience in a 5-star Hotel Spa

Degree/Diploma in Spa and Recreation management or equivalent.

Fluency in English both written and spoken

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full details of their qualifications, experience and full contact address including day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by 11TH February 2020 to careers@afexgroup.com.





Position: SPA Receptionist

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs seeks to recruit a receptionist.

He/ She will be responsible for manning the reception, greeting and screening visitors, maintaining the telecommunications system, managing the SPA bookings and reservations.

Responsibilities

Provide guidance to clients on the procedures at the spa

Answer telephone calls and provide accurate information to clients

Keep the reception area clean and conducive for clients as they wait for their turn to be attended too

Keep clients updated on currently available promotions and discounts in services offered in the Spa

Process payments from clients for services ordered from the spa

Keep register of long and existing clients

Scheduling appointments to clients on specific days

Open and close the spa at the appropriate time

Ensure that the front desk is clean and organized for free movement

Assist in getting client feedback on level of services delivered in order to improve on service delivery

Inform staff members of appointments that have been canceled by clients, and also alert staff members of the arrival of clients who come without prior appointments

Giving spa tours to new clients and explaining the products in use.

Manage the visitor register to keep record of people who visit the spa on a daily basis

Receive customer complaints and feedback and direct them to appropriate offices for resolution.

Any other administration duties that may arise.

Qualifications

A Diploma or a first degree in business management or equivalent

2 years doing a similar job.

Excellent phone etiquette

Excellent multitasking skills to successfully handle several assignments together

Team working, Respect and integrity

Excellent customer service skills

Timeliness

Organization awareness

How to Apply