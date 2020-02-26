Wednesday, January 26, 2020

-United States President, Donald Trump, has announced plans to visit Kenya, in what comes as an unprecedented move considering his presumed dislike for Africa.





In 2018, US First Lady Melania Trump visited Kenya as part of her extensive tour of Africa.





Melania visited Malawi, Ghana and Egypt before coming to Kenya where she met First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in launching Beyond Zero campaigns.





Trump visit’s announcement came days after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo concluded his three-day visit to Africa.





During his three day visit, Pompeo visited Angola, Senegal, and Ethiopia where he insisted that Trump was eager to play a bigger role on the continent.





"If there's one thing you should know about our president - my boss - you should know that he loves deals. He wants more to happen between the United States and nations all across Africa,” Pompeo told an audience in Ethiopia.



