Friday February 7, 2020 - US President Donald Trump yesterday made a huge announcement following his meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Through United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Trump stated that the US intended to initiate trade agreement negotiations with Kenya.





“Kenya is a recognized leader across the continent, an important strategic partner of the United States, and there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties.”





“Under President Trump’s leadership, we look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa," Lighthizer stated.”





"We believe a trade agreement between the United States and Kenya will receive broad bipartisan support in Congress," he stated.





Uhuru, during a US-Kenya Trade Forum in the US capital the same day, assured that a new bilateral trade deal between Kenya and the US won't undermine the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).





“Today I want to assure all of you of Kenya’s unwavering commitment in developing the strongest ever trade investment framework with the United States of America.”





“We are very keenly looking forward to concluding the trade arrangement between our two countries and I believe that these trade agreements would not only serve Kenya and United States but would probably set the base for a new engagement between the United States and other African countries,” Uhuru stated.





The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement among African Union Nations and aims at creating the world's largest common market.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



