Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - The University of Nairobi (UoN) VC has issued an apology over an insensitive memo to students on rape cases in the institution.





In the memo signed by acting Director of Security and Safety Services Maj (rtd) Simon Cherutich the University blamed female students for hanging out in places where they are likely to be sexually assaulted.





The varsity directed female students to be at social places in the company of trusted friends.









This comes after three female students were raped and robbed while on their way to the University after a night out.





Majority of Kenyans accused the University of shifting the blame on the victims and thus perpetuating the rape culture.





After public outrage, UoN Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama has issued an apology.





In his apology, the VC assured all students of their commitment to protect and take care of them at all times.







