Thursday, February 6, 2020 - The World University Rankings 2020 has placed the University of Nairobi (UoN) at position 801 globally and 20th in Africa.





UoN is the only institution of higher learning in Kenya to appear in the list that is dominated by Egyptian and South African institutions.





South Africa’s University of Cape Town is the best-rated institution in Africa but is ranked 136th globally.





Makerere University (Uganda) is the best rated University in East Africa at position 11 in the continent and 601 globally.





The top ten Universities in the world are in US and UK.





The criteria used for the rankings include, Learning Environment (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), International Outlook (7.5%) and Industry Income (2.5%)





Top 10 universities in Africa:





1. The University of Cape Town (South Africa)

2. University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)

3. Stellenbosch University (South Africa)

4. Aswan University (Egypt)

5. Covenant University (Nigeria)

6. University of KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa)

7. Mansoura University (Egypt)

8. University of Ibadan (Nigeria)

9. North-West University (South Africa)

10. Suez Canal University (Egypt).









Top 10 universities in the world:





1. The University of Oxford (UK)

2. California Institute of Technology (US)

3. The University of Cambridge (UK)

4. Stanford University (US)

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology- MIT (US)

6. Princeton University (US)

7. Harvard University (US)

8. Yale University (US)

9. University of Chicago (US)

10. Imperial College of London (UK)