Experience driving programmes of scale within a UN or partner organisation. Experience of forging and/or maintaining partnerships and collaborative working methods, simultaneously with a range of stakeholders, including private sector entities, donor governments, civil society, communities of concern, INGO, NNGO, and other UN entities. Experience applying Innovation and/or innovative methodologies in forced displacement contexts. Significant experience of providing support to a range of operations through capacity building around scale, evidence building and provision of guidance and creation of tools. Solid experience of assessing and adopting multiple methods and partnerships in order to achieve scale, increased adoption, or diffusion of promising practices. Solid experience in managing funding mechanisms for innovative or other projects. Experience delivering training, and knowledge transfer to partners and UNHCR staff. Experience working for research and development organisations, producing data and evidence on the basis for key decisions to be made. Experience working in organisations with multi-year planning processes, such as development agencies, whether governmental, UN, or other.