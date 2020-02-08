Position: Senior Shelter Officer
Position Competencies
Procurement Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The Senior Shelter Officer leads the shelter, infrastructure and NFI activities of UNHCR and also ensures strong cross sectoral synergies with other sectors including WASH, Public Health, Nutrition, Cash, Energy and Environment. The incumbent acts as focal point for maintaining effective coordination with any established shelter sector working group. In addition, s/he is responsible for the strategic management and monitoring of construction related implementing partners and contractors, and for collaboration with Administration, Finance and Programme on all programmatic issues within the Area of Responsibility (AoR). S/he shall be working closely with other sections on shelter and general infrastructure related activities and provides functional shelter and infrastructure guidance to the team as well as to the shelter experts in the Field.
The Senior Shelter Officer should ensure the operation is conducting the most effective shelter and general infrastructure response possible by ensuring comprehensive sectoral needs assessments in liaison with other relevant sectors are available. This implies the gathering of both quantitative and qualitative data on the profile/needs and living conditions of both the displaced population and host community, taking into account the current situation, projected population planning figures and the expected scale of returns.
In the absence of a settlement planner, the Senior Shelter Officer will be responsible for negotiations with local government authorities regarding land acquisition and site development works. Specialized functions to be dealt with by the incumbent in this post include shelter (Incl. NFI) and infrastructure activities throughout the project lifecycle including construction management and monitoring, which imply that the person should have a strong academic qualification in civil engineering or architecture or other appropriate technical qualification.
The Senior Shelter Officer ensures that the development of shelter strategies taking into account the local context, age and gender, culture, climate, environmental protection, available resources and skills. In addition, the incumbent ensures that shelter and infrastructure responses evolve according to the changing nature of the situation, progressively working towards more durable solutions and drawing from local building practices and materials.
Within an urban context, it is essential that shelter responses take into consideration urban planning strategies, including an analysis of residential areas, housing affordability and availability. In addition, regardless of the context, shelter assistance should at all times minimize the risk of eviction, exploitation and abuse, overcrowded living conditions, limited access to services and unhygienic conditions.
In the UNHCR Country Offices the Senior Shelter Officer works closely with the Field Coordinator as well as with the team leaders on the ground, and normally reports to the Deputy Representative of the Country Operation. The incumbent will have direct supervisory responsibility and should remain in close contact with the shelter and settlement section at HQ.
The Senior Shelter Officer supports UNHCR¿s efforts during an emergency and ensures that international Shelter and Infrastructure standards are met.¿
All UNHCR staff members are accountable to perform their duties as reflected in their job description. They do so within their delegated authorities, in line with the regulatory framework of UNHCR which includes the UN Charter, UN Staff Regulations and Rules, UNHCR Policies and Administrative Instructions as well as relevant accountability frameworks. In addition, staff members are required to discharge their responsibilities in a manner consistent with the core, functional, cross-functional and managerial competencies and UNHCR¿s core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate,
manage and support UNHCR¿s shelter and settlements team in a timely,
cost-effective, inter-sectoral manner providing adequate delivery of
technical interventions and services to support operational needs.
- Review,
identify and assess progress of UNHCR Shelter programs and initiate
responses to address the gaps in collaboration and coordination with key
UNHCR technical staff, operational partners and authorities as required.
- Participate,
as technical focal point for shelter/settlement, in coordination meetings
with various stakeholders including Government counterparts to ensure
UNHCR¿s interests and those of the POCs are adequately reflected and
disseminate information to all stakeholders in a timely, efficient manner.
- Support
the Operation with the development and periodically updating of
appropriate shelter / settlement strategy and take into consideration the
local context, age and gender, culture, climate, environmental protection
and the availability of local resources, including materials,
capacities and existing infrastructure.
- Support
with HR planning and management to establish and maintain an efficient and
skilled technical workforce that is capable of supporting on-going
operations.
- Manage
the review, update and dissemination of internationally accepted standards
and environmental guidelines within UNHCR and among partners.
- Together
with UNHCR’s implementing partners, compile, analyse and map available
information on shelter options in country taking into account relevant
policies adopted by the Government. When planning infrastructure works,
ensure that the technical component reflects UNHCR minimum standards for
the provision of emergency and other types of shelter assistance and is
within the budgetary requirements. Due consideration should be given to
standards in other relevant sectors such as water and sanitation.
- Coordinate
technical specialists to ensure adequate monitoring so that UNHCR¿s
technical interventions are produced in a technically sound and
standardized manner and establish monitoring tools to ensure that works
are implemented according to plans and completed within the designated
timeframe.
- Coordinate
with Programme and Supply to advise on matters related to the procurement
of sector related responses or equipment, including the development of
technical specifications, BQ¿s etc. for bid documents, technical
evaluation of bids, review/inspection of the quality of products/works.
- Work
in close coordination with all functional Units in UNHCR (Protection,
Programme, Community Services, Field, Administration, and Supply) for all
issues related to protection, population of concern figures and
assistance.
- Work
in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders including local
authorities, relevant partners and affected communities on issues related
to the shelter and settlement programme.
- Ensure
technical information is available on the SIP (settlement information
portal), ensure shelter dashboards are populated with relevant data,
prepare mission reports and debrief.
- Maintain
regular contact with the SSS/DPSM Section in Geneva and support regular
technical updates.
- Decide
priorities in the designing of implementation plan.
- Advise
of implementing partners’ selection.
- Enforce
compliance with and integrity of all shelter/infrastructure standard
operating procedures.
- Perform
other related duties as required.
Qualifications
- 9
years relevant experience with Undergraduate degree; or 8 years relevant
experience with Graduate degree; or 7 years relevant experience with
Doctorate degree
- Architecture
Engineering; Civil Engineering;
- or
other relevant field.
- (Field(s)
of Education marked with an asterisk* are essential)
- Solid
management ability to guide a specialist team under tense emergency
situations. Previous similar job experience in the shelter /
infrastructure sector, including 5 years in an international technical
managerial role. Knowledge of technical drawing software and an ability to
produce technical plans and conduct training.
- IT-Geographic
Information Systems (GIS)
- PG-Results-Based
Management
- MG-Strategic
Planning
- SP-Design
tools such as Global Positioning System (GPS)
- SP-Site/Physical
Planning
- SP-Water,
Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities
- UN-UN
Systems and Processes
- (Functional
Skills marked with an asterisk* are essential)
- For
International Professional and Field Service jobs: Knowledge of English
and UN working language of the duty station if not English.
- For
National Professional jobs: Knowledge of English and UN working language
of the duty station if not English and local language.
- For
General Service jobs: Knowledge of English and/or UN working language of
the duty station if not English
Position Competencies
- C001L3
Accountability Level 3
- C002L3
Teamwork & Collaboration Level 3
- C003L3
Communication Level 3
- C004L3
Commitment to Continuous Learning Level 3
- C005L3
Client & Result Orientation Level 3
- C006L3
Organizational Awareness Level 3
- M001L3
Empowering and Building Trust Level 3
- M002L3
Managing Performance Level 3
- M006L3
Managing Resources Level 3
- M005L3
Leadership Level 3
- M003L3
Judgement and Decision Making Level 3
- M004L3
Strategic Planning and Vision Level 3
- X007L3
Political Awareness Level 3
- X004L3
Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Level 3
- X008L3
Stakeholder Management Level 3
Procurement Assistant
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide
Administrative and Coordination Support to Procurement Strategies in
Accordance with UN Women Rules, Regulations, Policies and Strategies
- Research
and draft responses to enquiries for clearance by the Regional Operations
Manager;
- Provide
inputs to the implementation of procurement management policies and
strategies on cost saving and reduction;
- Implement
procurement management policies and strategies;
- Contribute
to the development of sourcing strategies;
- Support
the rollout of the of e-procurement and e-travel functions.
Coordinate Procurement Processes for the Regional Office
- Provide
inputs to the preparation of procurement plans for Programmes/ projects;
- Review
procurement requests and initiate procurement procedures for office and
projects equipment, supplies and services, as necessary;
- Prepare
Request for Quotations (RFQ), Invitation to Bids (ITBs) or Request for
Proposals (RFPs) documents, receipt of quotations, bids or proposals, as
necessary;
- Perform
Buyer role in Atlas, prepare/close Purchase Orders (POs) and contracts in
and outside Atlas;
- Timely
processing of vendor creation requests in ATLAS;
- Organize
travel including purchase of tickets, Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA)
calculation for all travelers;
- Prepare
submissions to the Procurement Review Committee (PRC), as necessary.
Coordinate Contract Management Processes for the Regional Office
- Provide
administrative support to contract management processes; maintain
databases;
- Coordinate
submissions of F10 claims;
- Maintain
rosters of suppliers;
- Maintain
filing system.
Facilitate knowledge Building and Knowledge Sharing
- Participate
in trainings for the operations/projects staff;
- Provide
support to the synthesis of lessons learnt and best practices.
Logistical Services
- Arrange
shipments and conference facilities;
- Process
requests for visas for all UN travelers;
- Support
with administrative duties including office maintenance, pouch and
registry services;
- Arrange
hotel reservations for visiting UN/UN Women officials;
- Organize
hotel and event arrangements for all official UN Women meetings/
functions, engagements, ensure that all requirements are catered for as
required;
- Arrange
transportation for high-level officials;
- Liaise
with UNON on VAT applications;
- Perform
other administrative tasks as assigned by supervisor.
Competencies;
Core Values
Core Values
- Respect
for Diversity;
- Integrity;
- Professionalism.
Core Competencies
- Awareness
and Sensitivity Regarding Gender Issues;
- Accountability;
- Creative
Problem Solving;
- Effective
Communication;
- Inclusive
Collaboration;
- Stakeholder
Engagement;
- Leading
by Example.
Functional Competencies
- Knowledge
of procurement processes, systems, administrative rules and regulations;
- Knowledge
in the use of spreadsheets and database packages;
- Ability
to work well under pressure and meet deadlines;
- Ability
to administer and execute administrative processes and transactions;
- Ability
to perform work of confidential nature and handle a large volume of work;
- Good
IT and web-based management skills.
Required Skills and Experience
Education and Certification
Education and Certification
- Completion
of secondary education is required;
- Procurement
Certification from an internationally recognized educational institute; or
a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in Business Administration or related
field is an asset;
- Willingness
to take UN Women internal procurement certifications is required.
Experience
- At
least 5 years of progressively responsible experience in procurement,
administration or related experience at the national or international
level;
- Advanced
knowledge of automated procurement systems, experience in handling of
work-based management systems;
- Experience
in the usage of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel,
etc);
- Knowledge
of UN procurement rules and regulations is preferable;
- Experience
in Enterprise Resource Management System (ERP) is an asset.
Language Requirements
- Fluency
in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili is required;
- Knowledge
of the other UN official working language is an asset.
Position: Innovation Officer
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Establish
a system for the identification, catalysation and scaling up of promising
practices within UNHCR, which enables that existing and/or emerging
innovations are scaled to increase value for refugees and other PoC, for
Partners, and for UNHCR.
- Foster
the establishment of strategic partnerships with external actors and
individuals, including from academia, civil society, and small, as well as
large scale private sector organisations.
- Provide
ongoing support to multiple innovation projects as a team-member, bringing
skills, experiences, and expertise in
innovation processes to bear with other internal stakeholders requiring
support, and with other members of the Innovation Service.
- Focus
on supporting the build-up of evidence to scale already supported projects
within the Innovation Service.
- Provide
remote support and technical guidance in monitoring and evidence-building
to UNHCR operations which are in the scale up phase of pilot initiatives.
- Apply
relevant research, evidence and data-driven decision making to support
UNHCR and Partners in the scale up of programmes, through assisting in
documenting, codifying and disseminating key programme processes and
lessons learned.
- Ensure
that innovative solutions build-on/strengthen existing local capacities,
including community representation and coordination structures.
- Work
with UNHCR operations to strengthen buy-in, commitment and resourcing for
projects which are ready to scale ¿ ensuring sustainability and/or
scalability of innovations.
- Develop
and share guidance and tools, based on field testing, to provide practical
support to humanitarian actors.
- Ensure
that AGD sensitive analyses, rights and community-based approaches inform
human-centred design processes.
- Through
direct engagement with key networks, stay abreast of practices around
scaling innovations in humanitarian settings and provide thought
leadership to external actors.
- Actively
build appropriate partnerships with national, regional and global actors
to leverage expertise and bring in required skills and appropriate
resources at field level.
- Manage
funding opportunities for project partners or UNHCR field operations,
either thought the management of a fund or supporting projects managed by
innovation fund opportunities.
- Liaise
internally with key stakeholders including the Division of International
Protection and the Division of Resilience and Solutions to ensure
coherency of approaches.
- Stay
abreast of new innovations and technologies; especially those with the
potential to support scaling initiatives.
- Work
collaboratively with communities, UNHCR staff and partners to design,
develop and deliver innovative solutions to improve information sharing,
community dialogue and complaints management in emergency response.
- Provide
technical guidance to Innovation Fellows, particularly those with a
specific focus on evidence building for decision making around scale.
- Support
Innovation colleagues to design, develop and deliver innovative solutions
within areas of their thematic interest including, but not limited to,
data, connectivity, energy and education.
- Provide
a critical analysis of impediments, or areas that require adjustment in
order for increased scale, adoption, or diffusion to take place.
- Advocate
internally for decisions to be taken that incorporate changes required for
the successful scale, adoption, or diffusion of promising practices.
- Establish
a network of thought leaders and allies within and outside of UNHCR around
the challenges of scale within the humanitarian and UN systems.
- Make
decisions on the design and delivery process for scaling across UNHCR, and
outside of the Organisation.
- Identify
and form collaborative partnerships within UNHCR, and outside of the
Organisation.
- Decide,
in collaboration with other relevant team members, upon communication
efforts within and external to UNHCR around the process of scale,
including lessons learned and promising practices.
- Lead
the Service¿s advisory efforts on processes of scale, both internally and
externally.
- Lead
Innovation Service projects, and/or support to other internal innovation
efforts as and when requested/appropriate.
- Perform
other related duties as required.
Qualifications
- 6
years relevant experience with Undergraduate degree; or 5 years relevant
experience with Graduate degree; or 4 years relevant experience with
Doctorate degree
- Development;
Humanitarian Law
- Refugee
Law; Human Rights Law; or other relevant field.
- Experience
driving programmes of scale within a UN or partner organisation.
Experience of forging and/or maintaining partnerships and collaborative
working methods, simultaneously with a range of stakeholders, including
private sector entities, donor governments, civil society, communities of
concern, INGO, NNGO, and other UN entities. Experience applying Innovation
and/or innovative methodologies in forced displacement contexts.
Significant experience of providing support to a range of operations
through capacity building around scale, evidence building and provision of
guidance and creation of tools. Solid experience of assessing and adopting
multiple methods and partnerships in order to achieve scale, increased
adoption, or diffusion of promising practices. Solid experience in
managing funding mechanisms for innovative or other projects. Experience
delivering training, and knowledge transfer to partners and UNHCR staff.
Experience working for research and development organisations, producing
data and evidence on the basis for key decisions to be made. Experience
working in organisations with multi-year planning processes, such as
development agencies, whether governmental, UN, or other.
- A
strong understanding of theory, principles, established approaches and
evidence concerning effective innovation and programme design. Experience
working directly with a media/media development agency. Ability to create
and edit content using a range of audio visual media. Previous experience
working with UNHCR in an emergency operation.
- MG-Decision
Making
- MG-Team
Building
- PR-Experience
in Forced Displacement situations
- HR-Gender,
Diversity and Inclusion Management
- For
International Professional and Field Service jobs: Knowledge of English
and UN working language of the duty station if not English.
- For
National Professional jobs: Knowledge of English and UN working language
of the duty station if not English and local language.
- For
General Service jobs: Knowledge of English and/or UN working language of
the duty station if not English.
Position Competencies
- C001L3
Accountability Level 3
- C002L3
Teamwork & Collaboration Level 3
- C003L3
Communication Level 3
- C004L3
Commitment to Continuous Learning Level 3
- C005L3
Client & Result Orientation Level 3
- C006L3
Organizational Awareness Level 3
- M001L3
Empowering and Building Trust Level 3
- M003L3
Judgement and Decision Making Level 3
- X002L3
Innovation and Creativity Level 3
- X005L3
Planning and Organizing Level 3
- X006L3
Policy Development & Research Level 3
