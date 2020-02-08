Position:

Senior Shelter Officer





Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Senior Shelter Officer leads the shelter, infrastructure and NFI activities of UNHCR and also ensures strong cross sectoral synergies with other sectors including WASH, Public Health, Nutrition, Cash, Energy and Environment. The incumbent acts as focal point for maintaining effective coordination with any established shelter sector working group. In addition, s/he is responsible for the strategic management and monitoring of construction related implementing partners and contractors, and for collaboration with Administration, Finance and Programme on all programmatic issues within the Area of Responsibility (AoR). S/he shall be working closely with other sections on shelter and general infrastructure related activities and provides functional shelter and infrastructure guidance to the team as well as to the shelter experts in the Field.

The Senior Shelter Officer should ensure the operation is conducting the most effective shelter and general infrastructure response possible by ensuring comprehensive sectoral needs assessments in liaison with other relevant sectors are available. This implies the gathering of both quantitative and qualitative data on the profile/needs and living conditions of both the displaced population and host community, taking into account the current situation, projected population planning figures and the expected scale of returns.

In the absence of a settlement planner, the Senior Shelter Officer will be responsible for negotiations with local government authorities regarding land acquisition and site development works. Specialized functions to be dealt with by the incumbent in this post include shelter (Incl. NFI) and infrastructure activities throughout the project lifecycle including construction management and monitoring, which imply that the person should have a strong academic qualification in civil engineering or architecture or other appropriate technical qualification.

The Senior Shelter Officer ensures that the development of shelter strategies taking into account the local context, age and gender, culture, climate, environmental protection, available resources and skills. In addition, the incumbent ensures that shelter and infrastructure responses evolve according to the changing nature of the situation, progressively working towards more durable solutions and drawing from local building practices and materials.

Within an urban context, it is essential that shelter responses take into consideration urban planning strategies, including an analysis of residential areas, housing affordability and availability. In addition, regardless of the context, shelter assistance should at all times minimize the risk of eviction, exploitation and abuse, overcrowded living conditions, limited access to services and unhygienic conditions.

In the UNHCR Country Offices the Senior Shelter Officer works closely with the Field Coordinator as well as with the team leaders on the ground, and normally reports to the Deputy Representative of the Country Operation. The incumbent will have direct supervisory responsibility and should remain in close contact with the shelter and settlement section at HQ.

The Senior Shelter Officer supports UNHCR¿s efforts during an emergency and ensures that international Shelter and Infrastructure standards are met.¿

All UNHCR staff members are accountable to perform their duties as reflected in their job description. They do so within their delegated authorities, in line with the regulatory framework of UNHCR which includes the UN Charter, UN Staff Regulations and Rules, UNHCR Policies and Administrative Instructions as well as relevant accountability frameworks. In addition, staff members are required to discharge their responsibilities in a manner consistent with the core, functional, cross-functional and managerial competencies and UNHCR¿s core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity.

Responsibilities

Coordinate, manage and support UNHCR¿s shelter and settlements team in a timely, cost-effective, inter-sectoral manner providing adequate delivery of technical interventions and services to support operational needs.

Review, identify and assess progress of UNHCR Shelter programs and initiate responses to address the gaps in collaboration and coordination with key UNHCR technical staff, operational partners and authorities as required.

Participate, as technical focal point for shelter/settlement, in coordination meetings with various stakeholders including Government counterparts to ensure UNHCR¿s interests and those of the POCs are adequately reflected and disseminate information to all stakeholders in a timely, efficient manner.

Support the Operation with the development and periodically updating of appropriate shelter / settlement strategy and take into consideration the local context, age and gender, culture, climate, environmental protection and the availability of local resources, including materials, capacities and existing infrastructure.

Support with HR planning and management to establish and maintain an efficient and skilled technical workforce that is capable of supporting on-going operations.

Manage the review, update and dissemination of internationally accepted standards and environmental guidelines within UNHCR and among partners.

Together with UNHCR’s implementing partners, compile, analyse and map available information on shelter options in country taking into account relevant policies adopted by the Government. When planning infrastructure works, ensure that the technical component reflects UNHCR minimum standards for the provision of emergency and other types of shelter assistance and is within the budgetary requirements. Due consideration should be given to standards in other relevant sectors such as water and sanitation.

Coordinate technical specialists to ensure adequate monitoring so that UNHCR¿s technical interventions are produced in a technically sound and standardized manner and establish monitoring tools to ensure that works are implemented according to plans and completed within the designated timeframe.

Coordinate with Programme and Supply to advise on matters related to the procurement of sector related responses or equipment, including the development of technical specifications, BQ¿s etc. for bid documents, technical evaluation of bids, review/inspection of the quality of products/works.

Work in close coordination with all functional Units in UNHCR (Protection, Programme, Community Services, Field, Administration, and Supply) for all issues related to protection, population of concern figures and assistance.

Work in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders including local authorities, relevant partners and affected communities on issues related to the shelter and settlement programme.

Ensure technical information is available on the SIP (settlement information portal), ensure shelter dashboards are populated with relevant data, prepare mission reports and debrief.

Maintain regular contact with the SSS/DPSM Section in Geneva and support regular technical updates.

Decide priorities in the designing of implementation plan.

Advise of implementing partners’ selection.

Enforce compliance with and integrity of all shelter/infrastructure standard operating procedures.

Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications

9 years relevant experience with Undergraduate degree; or 8 years relevant experience with Graduate degree; or 7 years relevant experience with Doctorate degree

Architecture Engineering; Civil Engineering;

or other relevant field.

(Field(s) of Education marked with an asterisk* are essential)

Solid management ability to guide a specialist team under tense emergency situations. Previous similar job experience in the shelter / infrastructure sector, including 5 years in an international technical managerial role. Knowledge of technical drawing software and an ability to produce technical plans and conduct training.

IT-Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

PG-Results-Based Management

MG-Strategic Planning

SP-Design tools such as Global Positioning System (GPS)

SP-Site/Physical Planning

SP-Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities

UN-UN Systems and Processes

(Functional Skills marked with an asterisk* are essential)

For International Professional and Field Service jobs: Knowledge of English and UN working language of the duty station if not English.

For National Professional jobs: Knowledge of English and UN working language of the duty station if not English and local language.

For General Service jobs: Knowledge of English and/or UN working language of the duty station if not English



Position Competencies

C001L3 Accountability Level 3

C002L3 Teamwork & Collaboration Level 3

C003L3 Communication Level 3

C004L3 Commitment to Continuous Learning Level 3

C005L3 Client & Result Orientation Level 3

C006L3 Organizational Awareness Level 3

M001L3 Empowering and Building Trust Level 3

M002L3 Managing Performance Level 3

M006L3 Managing Resources Level 3

M005L3 Leadership Level 3

M003L3 Judgement and Decision Making Level 3

M004L3 Strategic Planning and Vision Level 3

X007L3 Political Awareness Level 3

X004L3 Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Level 3

X008L3 Stakeholder Management Level 3

Procurement Assistant

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide Administrative and Coordination Support to Procurement Strategies in Accordance with UN Women Rules, Regulations, Policies and Strategies

Research and draft responses to enquiries for clearance by the Regional Operations Manager;

Provide inputs to the implementation of procurement management policies and strategies on cost saving and reduction;

Implement procurement management policies and strategies;

Contribute to the development of sourcing strategies;

Support the rollout of the of e-procurement and e-travel functions.

Coordinate Procurement Processes for the Regional Office

Provide inputs to the preparation of procurement plans for Programmes/ projects;

Review procurement requests and initiate procurement procedures for office and projects equipment, supplies and services, as necessary;

Prepare Request for Quotations (RFQ), Invitation to Bids (ITBs) or Request for Proposals (RFPs) documents, receipt of quotations, bids or proposals, as necessary;

Perform Buyer role in Atlas, prepare/close Purchase Orders (POs) and contracts in and outside Atlas;

Timely processing of vendor creation requests in ATLAS;

Organize travel including purchase of tickets, Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA) calculation for all travelers;

Prepare submissions to the Procurement Review Committee (PRC), as necessary.

Coordinate Contract Management Processes for the Regional Office

Provide administrative support to contract management processes; maintain databases;

Coordinate submissions of F10 claims;

Maintain rosters of suppliers;

Maintain filing system.

Facilitate knowledge Building and Knowledge Sharing

Participate in trainings for the operations/projects staff;

Provide support to the synthesis of lessons learnt and best practices.

Logistical Services

Arrange shipments and conference facilities;

Process requests for visas for all UN travelers;

Support with administrative duties including office maintenance, pouch and registry services;

Arrange hotel reservations for visiting UN/UN Women officials;

Organize hotel and event arrangements for all official UN Women meetings/ functions, engagements, ensure that all requirements are catered for as required;

Arrange transportation for high-level officials;

Liaise with UNON on VAT applications;

Perform other administrative tasks as assigned by supervisor.





Competencies;

Core Values

Respect for Diversity;

Integrity;

Professionalism.





Core Competencies

Awareness and Sensitivity Regarding Gender Issues;

Accountability;

Creative Problem Solving;

Effective Communication;

Inclusive Collaboration;

Stakeholder Engagement;

Leading by Example.





Functional Competencies

Knowledge of procurement processes, systems, administrative rules and regulations;

Knowledge in the use of spreadsheets and database packages;

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines;

Ability to administer and execute administrative processes and transactions;

Ability to perform work of confidential nature and handle a large volume of work;

Good IT and web-based management skills.





Required Skills and Experience

Education and Certification

Completion of secondary education is required;

Procurement Certification from an internationally recognized educational institute; or a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in Business Administration or related field is an asset;

Willingness to take UN Women internal procurement certifications is required.





Experience

At least 5 years of progressively responsible experience in procurement, administration or related experience at the national or international level;

Advanced knowledge of automated procurement systems, experience in handling of work-based management systems;

Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc);

Knowledge of UN procurement rules and regulations is preferable;

Experience in Enterprise Resource Management System (ERP) is an asset.





Language Requirements

Fluency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili is required;

Knowledge of the other UN official working language is an asset.





Position: Innovation Officer

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Establish a system for the identification, catalysation and scaling up of promising practices within UNHCR, which enables that existing and/or emerging innovations are scaled to increase value for refugees and other PoC, for Partners, and for UNHCR.

Foster the establishment of strategic partnerships with external actors and individuals, including from academia, civil society, and small, as well as large scale private sector organisations.

Provide ongoing support to multiple innovation projects as a team-member, bringing skills, experiences, and expertise in innovation processes to bear with other internal stakeholders requiring support, and with other members of the Innovation Service.

Focus on supporting the build-up of evidence to scale already supported projects within the Innovation Service.

Provide remote support and technical guidance in monitoring and evidence-building to UNHCR operations which are in the scale up phase of pilot initiatives.

Apply relevant research, evidence and data-driven decision making to support UNHCR and Partners in the scale up of programmes, through assisting in documenting, codifying and disseminating key programme processes and lessons learned.

Ensure that innovative solutions build-on/strengthen existing local capacities, including community representation and coordination structures.

Work with UNHCR operations to strengthen buy-in, commitment and resourcing for projects which are ready to scale ¿ ensuring sustainability and/or scalability of innovations.

Develop and share guidance and tools, based on field testing, to provide practical support to humanitarian actors.

Ensure that AGD sensitive analyses, rights and community-based approaches inform human-centred design processes.

Through direct engagement with key networks, stay abreast of practices around scaling innovations in humanitarian settings and provide thought leadership to external actors.

Actively build appropriate partnerships with national, regional and global actors to leverage expertise and bring in required skills and appropriate resources at field level.

Manage funding opportunities for project partners or UNHCR field operations, either thought the management of a fund or supporting projects managed by innovation fund opportunities.

Liaise internally with key stakeholders including the Division of International Protection and the Division of Resilience and Solutions to ensure coherency of approaches.

Stay abreast of new innovations and technologies; especially those with the potential to support scaling initiatives.

Work collaboratively with communities, UNHCR staff and partners to design, develop and deliver innovative solutions to improve information sharing, community dialogue and complaints management in emergency response.

Provide technical guidance to Innovation Fellows, particularly those with a specific focus on evidence building for decision making around scale.

Support Innovation colleagues to design, develop and deliver innovative solutions within areas of their thematic interest including, but not limited to, data, connectivity, energy and education.

Provide a critical analysis of impediments, or areas that require adjustment in order for increased scale, adoption, or diffusion to take place.

Advocate internally for decisions to be taken that incorporate changes required for the successful scale, adoption, or diffusion of promising practices.

Establish a network of thought leaders and allies within and outside of UNHCR around the challenges of scale within the humanitarian and UN systems.

Make decisions on the design and delivery process for scaling across UNHCR, and outside of the Organisation.

Identify and form collaborative partnerships within UNHCR, and outside of the Organisation.

Decide, in collaboration with other relevant team members, upon communication efforts within and external to UNHCR around the process of scale, including lessons learned and promising practices.

Lead the Service¿s advisory efforts on processes of scale, both internally and externally.

Lead Innovation Service projects, and/or support to other internal innovation efforts as and when requested/appropriate.

Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications

6 years relevant experience with Undergraduate degree; or 5 years relevant experience with Graduate degree; or 4 years relevant experience with Doctorate degree

Development; Humanitarian Law

Refugee Law; Human Rights Law; or other relevant field.

Experience driving programmes of scale within a UN or partner organisation. Experience of forging and/or maintaining partnerships and collaborative working methods, simultaneously with a range of stakeholders, including private sector entities, donor governments, civil society, communities of concern, INGO, NNGO, and other UN entities. Experience applying Innovation and/or innovative methodologies in forced displacement contexts. Significant experience of providing support to a range of operations through capacity building around scale, evidence building and provision of guidance and creation of tools. Solid experience of assessing and adopting multiple methods and partnerships in order to achieve scale, increased adoption, or diffusion of promising practices. Solid experience in managing funding mechanisms for innovative or other projects. Experience delivering training, and knowledge transfer to partners and UNHCR staff. Experience working for research and development organisations, producing data and evidence on the basis for key decisions to be made. Experience working in organisations with multi-year planning processes, such as development agencies, whether governmental, UN, or other.

A strong understanding of theory, principles, established approaches and evidence concerning effective innovation and programme design. Experience working directly with a media/media development agency. Ability to create and edit content using a range of audio visual media. Previous experience working with UNHCR in an emergency operation.

MG-Decision Making

MG-Team Building

PR-Experience in Forced Displacement situations

HR-Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Management

For International Professional and Field Service jobs: Knowledge of English and UN working language of the duty station if not English.

For National Professional jobs: Knowledge of English and UN working language of the duty station if not English and local language.

For General Service jobs: Knowledge of English and/or UN working language of the duty station if not English.

Position Competencies

C001L3 Accountability Level 3

C002L3 Teamwork & Collaboration Level 3

C003L3 Communication Level 3

C004L3 Commitment to Continuous Learning Level 3

C005L3 Client & Result Orientation Level 3

C006L3 Organizational Awareness Level 3

M001L3 Empowering and Building Trust Level 3

M003L3 Judgement and Decision Making Level 3

X002L3 Innovation and Creativity Level 3

X005L3 Planning and Organizing Level 3

X006L3 Policy Development & Research Level 3