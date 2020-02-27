Thursday, February 27, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s former advisor, Mohamed Abdikadir Mohamed, has opposed the handing over of Nairobi County to the National Government.





On Tuesday, Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, signed a deal with Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, where he surrendered Nairobi County to the Executive.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior State officers witnessed the ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.





Sharing his thoughts about the handing over of Nairobi County to the National government, Abdikadir, who is a Harvard trained lawyer, said it is illegal and unconstitutional for Sonko to hand over the County to Uhuru.





“The PROCESS of Transferring the FUNCTIONS was so cavalier as to possibly render the TRANSFER a nullify...aside from the legal cloud hanging over the Governor...the Process raises HUGE legal. and CONSTITUTIONAL questions,” Abdikadir stated.





“Transferring such a substantial Portfolio of Functions from Nairobi COUNTY Constitutes a dagger at the heart of DEVOLUTION,” Abdikadir added.



