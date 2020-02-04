Tuesday February 4, 2020 – The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has withdrawn the security detail of Kandara MP Alice Wahome, a close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto.





Wahome issued a statement lamenting that she feared for her life after her security detail was withdrawn.





Wahome, who has been a vocal critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, took to Twitter to voice her frustration.





"My personal security detail has been withdrawn today.”





“I have been receiving threatening phone messages and press conferences have been held to warn me of dire consequences.”





“My life is in danger," Wahome cried out.





She tagged Interior CS Fred Matiang'i , the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai , as she sought to pass her message across.





At the same time, Wahome had accused leaders in the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party of plotting against her life after she criticised Kenyatta, accusing him of stifling freedoms and democracy.





She once again alleged that she received a harrowing phone call from an unidentified man who threatened to kill her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



