Friday February 28, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has shocked the entire country after he declined to directly suspend flights from China despite the Coronavirus threat.





In an Executive Order, Uhuru instead urged those Chinese people who will arrive in the country to quarantine themselves for 14 days.





The self-quarantine directive issued to the Chinese landing in Kenya by the Government has given Members of Parliament goosebumps.





They poked holes into the Ministry of Health over mediocre preparedness into dealing with the deadly disease that has even shocked developed nations like Italy, France and United Kingdom.





“We have to take this matter very seriously.”





“Self-quarantine cannot give you a 100 per cent guarantee,” Kiprop Mishra (Kesses MP), said.





“We are grappling with malaria more than 50 years after independence?”





“What about Coronavirus?” Dido Raso (Saku MP) wondered.





The legislators further wondered why the Government was allowing Chinese nationals to enter the country, yet had taken a step back in bringing home Kenyan students stuck in China, despite numerous pleas by the students’ families.



