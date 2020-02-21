Friday February 21, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarrassed the Judiciary after he paid a Sh 1 million fine to a man who was sentenced for two years for having a python.





Benedict Karisa pleaded guilty of being in possession of a python and was jailed for two years by a Mombasa court, a week ago.





However, he was alternatively ordered to pay a fine of Sh1 million by a Mombasa Court.





Since he came from poor family, Karisa was sent to Shimo La Tewa Prison where he has been cooling his heels.





Miraculously on Friday, Coast Regional Cordinator John Elungata announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid a fine of Sh 1 million to secure release of Barasa.





Uhuru also gave Barasa Sh 8000 as a fare to return to his rural home in Kwale County.



