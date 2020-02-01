Saturday February 1, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally let the cat of the bag by saying he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.





Speaking in Nyandarua County on Friday when he launched the construction of Naivasha –Njabini road, Uhuru said he has no preferred successor in 2022 as those he entrusted with his legacy have turned into hyenas.





“I no longer trust anyone…Those I used to send to represent me to ensure that development projects are on the right track started behaving like hyenas and doing their own things to enrich themselves.





“Let no one cheat you; from today, I am not sending anyone to help me. I’ll do it on my own,” he remarked.





According to some political analysts, the President’s sentiments might have been directed at DP William Ruto and his team and goes a long way to say how the relationship between them has faded over time.





The day-long tour also saw the Head of State launch a Sh4billion Stawisha SME Mashinani, a national program by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Enterprise Development aimed at supporting small businesses in the country.



