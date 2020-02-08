Saturday February 8, 2020 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has summoned all Jubilee Members of Parliament (Senate and National Assembly) to a meeting ahead of the party's March 2020 elections.





In a press release issued on Thursday, February 7, Tuju affirmed that he had been granted permission by President Uhuru Kenyatta to call for the consultative meeting on Friday, February 14, which also happens to a Valentine’s Day.





He, however, clarified that the forum would not be considered a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting, because it will not be chaired by Kenyatta, the party leader.





The meeting will be a platform for the party to update MPs on various issues of interest.





"After consultations within the party leadership and with permission granted by the party leader, there will be a consultative meeting of Jubilee MPs on Friday, February 14 at the Kenya School of Government," Tuju wrote.





The meeting which was supposed to be held on Friday, February 7, was postponed after the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.





"Postponement has been necessitated by the need to put aside all our activities as a sign of respect following the passing on of His Excellency the former President Daniel T. Arap Moi," Tuju informed.





In the absence of Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto is expected to lead the party, with among items on the table being the division that has rocked Jubilee since the handshake and the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative.





