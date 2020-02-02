Sunday, February 2, 2020

-The Kenya Government has notified Neno Evangelism proprietor, pastor James Ng’ang’ a, of plans to reclaim the land occupied by the main church in Nairobi.





In a letter dated January 31, the government through Kenya Railways Corporation ordered the fake pastor to surrender the land within the next 21 days or face forceful eviction.





The property occupied by the church, plot LR. NO.209/9640, according to the Kenya Railways, encroaches on land initially reserved for railway use.





“Historical records in our possession indicate that the land bound by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highways and Bunyala Road in which various Railway infrastructure are contained was reserved for railway use,” the letter signed by Kenya Railways MD Philip Mainga reads in part.





Nganga was also directed to surrender all documents relating to the “irregular allocation” to Kenya Railways.





“You are hereby requested to surrender all documents relating to the irregular allocation of the above-referenced property to the Corporation,” reads the letter.



