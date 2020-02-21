Friday February 21, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta was aware that Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai, was having sex with a murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu going by what he told Chief Justice, David Maraga late last year.





In October 2019, Maraga wrote to the President and requested him to gazette 41 judges picked by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for an appointment.





However, Uhuru said he will not gazette the 41 judges because he had received adverse reports on some of them.





He, in particular, told Maraga that he had intelligence from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) that some of the Court of Appeal Judges were helping murder suspects evade murder.





Though he never revealed the name of the Judge, it has emerged that the Judge who was covering up murder suspects is Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai.





Justice Kantai, who was arrested on Friday, is believed to have helped murder suspect Sarah Wairimu escape with murder though she is out on bail.





Kantai and Wairimu are said to have booked a room at a Kisumu Hotel to celebrate the murder of Tob Cohen.





According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Cohen was killed and his body dumped inside a septic tank inside his Kitisuru home.





The incident happened in July last year.



