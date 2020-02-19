Wednesday February 19, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of being a tyrant.





This comes not long after former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri attacked the President for the same reasons.





Kuria accused Uhuru of suppressing upcoming leaders from Mt. Kenya region instead of mentoring them.





He claimed that unlike Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and former President, Daniel arap Moi, who have mentored upcoming leaders, those in Mt. Kenya region have been dealt with by Uhuru whenever they showed signs of brave leadership.





“From the death of the second President Daniel Moi, we learnt that he nurtured youthful leaders like [Wiper leader] Kalonzo Musyoka and others.”





“Dr. Ruto is nurturing youthful leaders like Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot while in ODM, Edwin Sifuna [ODM secretary-general] and Junet Mohammed [Suna East MP] have been mentored politically, but when you come to Mt. Kenya, we see that the potential leaders like Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and Kandara’s Alice Wahome are being suppressed when they try to raise their heads, this poses a great danger of the future leadership in this region,” Kuria alleged.





He referred to the arrest of Mr Nyoro late last year after a scuffle ensued in Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu between him and Nominated MP. Maina Kamanda.





Ms Wahome has also claimed that her life is in danger after her security was withdrawn over her association with Tanga Tanga political group that is allied to Dr Ruto





The MP has also turned out be a critic of President Kenyatta’s administration.





At one time, she referred to the President as the biggest threat to democracy of the country.



