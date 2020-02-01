Saturday February 1, 2020 - Journalists attending President Uhuru Kenyatta's event at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County, were on Saturday morning, February 1, chased from the venue.





According to one of the correspondent in Kirinyaga, members of the public who were also not on the chief's list were not allowed in the event and were locked out.





While it is not clear why the journalists were chased away, they were later allowed inside the stadium.





In a similar event, drama ensued minutes before Uhuru's Nyandarua event commenced, as police confronted over 10 MCAs allied to Ruto and chased them out of the function in Ol Kalou.





A journalist at the event revealed that several MCAs were also denied access at Kenyatta's other event at Kinangop on Friday, January 30.





"This was influenced by their open support for Deputy President William Ruto and the Tanga Tanga movement.”





“No information had been issued about whether or not to attend.”





"This made MCAs and other leaders at the second event in Ol Kalou who are allied to the DP to leave the meeting even before Uhuru's arrival," he informed.





On January 31, 2020, Uhuru declared that he had taken upon himself to launch and inspect projects, after finding out that most of them had stalled.





"There is a main road here that has no electricity, including those houses where we started.”





“There’s no electricity and no... I have refused, It won't go like that.”





“We shall revisit. We will not keep sending people, I told them that I kept sending them, but they would come back with their stories, so now I'll be the one bringing mine, I will not send anyone.”





"I'll come to see for myself, you give people respect but they throw mud at you, but no problem.”





“And I keep telling them, whatever you do to get what belongs to you.”





“If the public is not satisfied, you are cursed in their eyes, true or false?" Uhuru lamented.



