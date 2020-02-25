Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has revealed that the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, may come to an end very soon.





Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Khalwale revisited the grand Coalition Government’s decision to evict residents from the Mau forest and compared it to the current Building Bridges Initiative.





He claimed that at the time, Kibaki mooted the idea to have the people occupying the forests be evicted to pave way for conservation efforts, a matter that Odinga took wholeheartedly.





He further added that on the same day, Kibaki backtracked on the idea after Raila had taken up the initiative, in effect painting Odinga as the enemy of the people.





Khalwale said that the BBI initiative was a similar experiment to the Mau settlers, and again to the detriment of Odinga.





"This Building Bridges Initiative is a very dangerous experiment.”





“I can only compare it to the resettlement of the Mau forest settlers.”





"History is repeating itself.”





“Uhuru and Raila have agreed on the BBI initiative.”





“Uhuru has not appeared on a single BBI rally while Raila is all over the place.”





“I will not be surprised if he burns his fingers again," he stated.





Khalwale lamented that the initiative has taken the hallmarks of an idea that is bound to split Kenyans in the middle more than unite them.





He urged Odinga to reconsider the entire agenda in the spirit of national unity and also as a result of his role as the Prime Minister at a time when the country was reeling from violence.





"I kneel before Raila and beg him that please, for five years, you were the Prime Minister of Kenya governing one country, under one flag.”





“It is just about time this deception ended," he stated.



