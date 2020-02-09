

Sunday, February 9, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday afternoon drove himself to Nyayo Stadium to personally inspect preparations for former President Moi's memorial service.





Uhuru, who was driving his beloved Mercedes G-wagon, was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe.





Moi’s memorial service will be held on Tuesday after three days of body viewing by the public at Parliament Buildings.









Thereafter, his remains will be interred at his Kabarak home next to his late wife, Lena Moi on Wednesday.







