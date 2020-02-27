Thursday, February 27, 2020 - Celebrated human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing a Southern China plane to land in Nairobi on Wednesday despite the threat of Novel Coronavirus.





On Wednesday, there was drama at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after medical officials at the airport refused to screen passengers, who were not allowed to leave the plane for almost an hour.





It took the intervention of State House to resolve the problem.





“All 239 passengers were screened on board, cleared and advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” the Ministry of Health stated.





Mwangi, who has commented on the issue, said President Uhuru Kenyatta doesn’t love the country and if he did, he won’t have allowed the Chinese to import the deadly coronavirus to Kenya.





To make matters worse, Mwangii said Uhuru and his coterie know very well that Kenya cannot handle a Coronavirus outbreak.





“Does Uhuru love this country because, if he did, no Chinese flight would be allowed to land in Kenya as long as the Coronavirus remains a threat?”





“Our health system can’t handle a Coronavirus outbreak,” Mwangi said.





See his statement