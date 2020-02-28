Monday February 28, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today confirmed that the deadly Novel Coronavirus may be in the country and it is just a matter of days before the disease starts killing Kenyans because of incompetence and negligence.





On Friday, Uhuru issued an Executive Order and ordered the completion of Mbagathi Isolation Centre in 7 days.





Uhuru also formed a National Emergency Response team chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki.





Meanwhile, High Court has today temporarily suspended flights from China.





Justice James Makau issued the ruling following a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).





LSK moved to court on Friday and petitioned the courts to ban Chinese planes from landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) until China deals with the threat of Coronavirus.





There was huge uproar on the social media on Tuesday after the Kenyan Government allowed a Southern China plane with 239 passengers to land in Nairobi despite the Coronavirus threat.



