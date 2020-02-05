



Wednesday February 5, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family are in deep trouble for misusing their employees at Brookside Milk Company.





This is after a court ruled ordering Kenyatta’s family to pay an 80-year-old man a whopping Sh1.5 million for allegedly using his image on Brookside with his consent.





According to reports, the elderly man, David Gicheru, who was employed as a plumber by the company, claimed that the company had used his image for marketing purposes without his consent.





Through his lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, Gicheru stated that the photo was used on calendars that were distributed in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.





He further narrated the frustration that followed when he tried to reach out to the company's management, adding that his attempts fell flat almost at every turn.





After a while, he sought to pursue a legal route and sued the company on July 2, 2018.





In its defence, Kenyatta’s company argued that there were no constitutional issues to be addressed and denied the claims.





The firm also claimed that it had not invaded Gicheru's privacy.





The enterprise also blamed the man for frustrating their attempts to settle the matter.





In her ruling, Justice Hellen Wasilwa , however, noted that there was no sufficient evidence that Gicheru's consent was sought.





She further ruled that his privacy was violated and the man was not paid for it.





She, therefore, ordered the company to pay him Ksh1.5 million in damages with an additional Ksh1.6 million for job termination.





