Monday February 24, 2020 - Investigations into the untimely death of police officer, Sergeant Kiyegon Kenei, attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office, have taken a new twist.



This is after his family stated that it intended to hire a private pathologist and lawyer over the matter.





According to reports, the family expressed discomfort in how officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were handling the case.





The first concern raised by the family was over how the OB number of the case was registered at Embakasi Police Station shortly after his body was found.





What raised eyebrows was the fact that the OB number was registered as OB 31/27/01/2020 indicating the record was taken on January 27, despite the fact that the officer's dead body had been found on Thursday, February 20.

Another instance that pushed the family to the edge was when they were turned away from Chiromo Mortuary, when they went to view the body of their kin.





An explanation was issued at the time that the family could only see Kenei's body on Monday, February 24, since the deceased had a bullet lodged in his head.





Forensic experts are expected to examine the body and determine if the officer's death was a murder or suicide.





The family has also maintained that their relative did not commit suicide as claimed by police reports.





Police have already launched murder investigations citing the fact that a suicide note that was found inside his house did not bear his handwriting.





Due to the anomalies, the family is considering hiring its own pathologist ahead of a post-mortem exam.



