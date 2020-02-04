Tuesday February 4, 2020 - A case involving a manager at Deputy President William Ruto's Taita Taveta farm has taken a fresh twist following a showdown between the police and the County Government.





According to reports, Arie Dampers, a South African national, who was arrested on Friday, January 31st, was released after the police said they could no longer continue holding him.





Dampers had been arrested after investigation by Taita Taveta Water and Sewerage Company (Tavevo) disclosed that he had illegally connected water into the farm.





County Police Commander, Said Kiprotich, said that the suspect was released on bond and that the police were waiting for the State to prosecute him.





“We are still waiting for the county government to tell us what to do with the case because it has its own by-laws.”





“We have done our part.’





“The ball now lies with the county administration,” said the commander.





Taita Taveta County Government, on the other hand, argued that the responsibility of prosecuting the suspect lies with the police.





“The suspect is out on bond based on some charges.”





“The county administration has no powers over the issue.”





“The matter is in the hands of the police.”





“They are the ones to decide on the next course of action,” said the County's Communication Spokesman, Dennis Onsarigo.



