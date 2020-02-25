Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s woes have compounded after the court froze his firm, Dari Limited’s accounts in a bid to stop the recovery of a Ksh1.5 billion debt he owes the East African Development Bank (EADB).





According to reports, Dari's accounts were frozen over the loan, paralysing activities at Tuju's firm.





Renowned lawyer, Paul Muite, alongside Paul Nyamodi and Bridget Ndong, who represented Dari in the case at the High Court, argued that EADB had ordered the freeze after the court heard the matter.





"The plaintiff operates a cashless business and has money in the accounts the defendants have frozen.”





“The end of the month has come and it will not meet its obligations to suppliers and over 100 employees.”





“The business should not be held on ransom by receivers," the lawyers argued in front of Justice Graze Nzioka.





EADB's lawyer disputed this claim saying that the accounts were frozen after the defendants learnt about the case, and not after the court heard the matter.





Another argument tabled before the court stated that the firm had declined to fully disclose information.





According to Ojiambo, despite Tuju, who was flown to the UK for treatment on February 20th, following a road accident on Wednesday, February 12, being unwell, his children were obligated to provide information as they were Directors at the firm.





The case will proceed on Monday, March 2nd.





On February 13th, Tuju lost a bid to block the auctioning of properties which he used to access a multi-million dollar loan for the construction of luxury apartments in Nairobi's leafy Karen suburb.





EADB had sought to enforce a ruling by a London court that found the Cabinet Secretary to have defaulted on the loan, including the principal and interest.



