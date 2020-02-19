



Wednesday February 19, 2020 - The American Government has joined investigations into the Sh40 billion fake military tender deal that saw former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa arrested in connection to the scandal.





The American interest in the investigations is pegged on the fact that one of those involved in the bizarre high level gun running is an American citizen based in Poland together with his firm Eco Advanced Technologies LLC.





According to sources, the Donald Trump-led Government is now focusing on Deputy President William Ruto.









This is after it emerged that Ruto’s security team drove inside Jomo Kenyatta International Airport runway, parked their cars and picked the American; a clear indication that the DP is deeply involved in the scam.





Trump has already sent his top detectives in the country, among them CIA and FBI, to unravel the mystery.





Sources revealed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headed by George Kinoti in collaboration with American CIA and FBI had been following the fraud since last year and were just waiting for the opportune time to strike to avoid being accused of playing politics by a section in the ruling Jubilee Government.





If CIA and FBI find Ruto hand in the saga, they will issue travel bans against him and his family in Western countries.



