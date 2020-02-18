Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - This football-loving dog charged onto the pitch and took over during a professional football match in Istanbul.





From the minute-long video going viral on social media, the white dog ran onto the pitch when one team was preparing to take a free-kick.





The dog stood over the ball and started to play with it to the amusement of the players, referee and fans.





Efforts by the players to get the dog off the pitch proved futile.





One of the players tricked the dog by rolling the ball off the pitch which the dog chased only for it to return to the pitch.





Eventually, the friendly dog was carried off the pitch by one of the players before play got underway again.





Watch the video below.