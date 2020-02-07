Friday February 7, 2020 - Those organizing the burial of the late Daniel Moi are said to be torn between two theories on whether to import a casket or procure a locally made coffin for the burial of the former Head of State.





Reliable sources have intimated that there are those pushing for the importation of the coffin while another group seems to be comfortable with a locally made modest one.





A section of family members have been toying with the idea of having Moi buried in a classy and expensive coffin but it’s not clear whether it will see the light of day because there’s a group opposing the suggestion.





It’s not clear whether those agitating for the importation of the coffin have a golden bullet proof casket in mind.





Ahead of the burial of the former late powerful Minister, Nicholas Biwot, social media was awash with news that he will be buried in a golden bullet proof coffin, but that did not materialize.





The burial committee of Moi, led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, is yet to decide on which type of coffin to be used as another group within the family is said to be giving preference to the kind of coffin used in burying the late Jonathan Moi or Lena Moi.



