Monday February 24, 2020 - Chief Justice David Maraga has opted to retire early next year after developing bad blood with President Uhuru Kenyatta, a year before his term comes to an end.





According to sources, Maraga is lobbying to secure a top United Nations job starting early next year.





Insiders at the Judiciary speaking on condition of anonymity revealed that the UN picked Maraga for the top job from a pool of other candidates due to his sterling performance at the helm of Kenya’s judiciary.





He is also on record as the only top judge in Africa to nullify a presidential election.





Maraga was the first Chief Justice in Africa to preside over the overturning of a presidential election, the only similar court rulings being from Austria, Haiti, Ukraine, Serbia and the Maldives.





The ruling saw Maraga win praise from the international community which termed it as a hard-fought victory for the rule of law and sign of Kenya’s maturing democracy.





The UN, according to sources, also settled on Maraga due to his ability to withstand political heat to accomplish his goals.





This was evident after he remained cool even after President Uhuru Kenyatta castigated him as wakora (crooks).





Other considerations the UN took into account was Maraga’s confidence in his work which saw him, after the historic ruling, go on with his normal duties despite the political tension the judgment plunged the nation into.





According to sources, Maraga has landed one of the top jobs at the UN which will fall vacant in 2021.





According to sources, Maraga, 69, has already signalled his intention to retire early, just like his predecessor, Willy Mutunga.





Maraga has in the past expressed frustrations with the Executive led by Uhuru and the National Treasury’s move to cut the Judiciary budget, saying it had delayed construction of courts across the country.



