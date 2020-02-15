Saturday, February 15, 2020-

A young man who works as a news anchor has impressed social media users after he did something special for his parents on Valentine’s Day.





While some men were wasting money on slay queens, this young man gifted his parents a new house.





The gift was to thank them for struggling to educate him.



He said that his poor parents sold cassava to take him through school and after he landed a good job, he decided to uplift their lives.





“This house is the translation of all the love I have for you, the suffering you went through to sell cassava tubers to send me to school. “ he shared on his facebook page.











