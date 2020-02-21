



Friday February 21, 2020 - The family of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, an officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office who was found dead, has finally broke its silence.





Speaking during an interview, Kipyegon’s father, Mzee John Chesang, stated that his late son left a wife and two children.





"He has left a very young family.”





“The wife too devastated to a point that she is not talking to anyone.”





“The couple had two children, one who is only five days old.”





"The two were to do a wedding in August, we will be speaking with the girl's family to know the way forward," Chesang began.









The family only learnt of their son's demise through the media.





"Kipyegon was a very nice man who had no problems since he was born until we had news of his demise through the radio yesterday.”





"We felt so bad because our son worked with the Government and they did not take the initiative to tell us of the demise, prior to the media's announcement.”





“ So we urge them not to make a repeat of the same," Chesang begun.





The family last saw him on Sunday, February 16, when he had gone to visit them in Nakuru County.





Before his death, Kipyegon was to record a statement in connection to the fake Ksh40 billion arms deal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST