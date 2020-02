Thursday, February 13, 2020 -This man has been disqualified from the upcoming men’s conference that is slated for Valentines Day after he was spotted buying inner-wears for his girlfriend.





Alpha-males have described him as a weak man and stated that he is not supposed to sit at the men’s table.





What do you think? Is buying inner-wears for your wife or girlfriend a sign of weakness?





Here’s the photo.