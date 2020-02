Monday, February 17, 2020 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video of a naughty couple messing around will crack you.





In the video, the crazy guy is seen pulling a crazy prank on his girlfriend who was taking a nap in bed.





It is always fun when couples pull such stun ts as it spices up the relationship but some people play too much.









You can bet the lady will revenge on him a good one.

Watch the video below.