Thursday, February 27, 2020 - There is a popular stereotype that skinny guys are beasts in the bedroom and this guy showing off his sexual prowess with a plus-size lady adds credence to that notion.





From the video going viral on social media, it looks like the lady dared the guy to show what he’s made off and the chap did not disappoint.





You may have heard ladies heap praise on skinny guys for their unmatched prowess in the bedroom and this video is just a tip of the iceberg.





The reaction of the people in the room tells it all.





Watch the video below.