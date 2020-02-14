Friday, February 14, 2020 - This video showing a sexy lady farting in front of her boyfriend, who was eating, is going viral on social media.





From the video, it is clear that this couple has been in a relationship for a long time and has seen and done it all.





The lady looks so comfortable around the guy to the point where she doesn’t mind farting in his presence.





Farting can be embarrassing especially in a new relationship when both parties behave like angels but according to a survey, being comfortable enough to let loose a stinker is a critical step in making the transition from just liking someone, to being in love with that person





From the survey, 51% of the respondents had farted in front of their significant other in six months or less of dating, while 22.4 % let one loose after a few weeks and 29% did it between two to six months.





So basically, if you feel comfortable enough to 'cut the cheese' in front of your significant other, it means you're in a really good place in your relationship.





Watch the video below.