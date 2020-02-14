Friday, February 14, 2020 - This guy invited friends to witness him engaging his girlfriend in a restaurant but things turned south, leaving him cursing the day he was born.





The dude went down on his knees as friends watched, taking photos and videos to capture the memorable moment.





However, just when he was about to remove the engagement ring and propose to his girlfriend on the big day, he realized that he had forgotten the ring at home.





The impatient lady, who is the slay queen type, dumped the guy on the spot and walked away, leaving him with an egg on his face.





