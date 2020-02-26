Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - This Tanzanian guy is a proud polygamist and has been flaunting his wives on social media.





Dr. Mwaka is married to three women and they are happily married.





Speaking in an interview with a Tanzanian media outlet, Dr. Mwaka said that he shares one bed with his second and third wives.





He revealed that the same cannot happen with the first wife due to age difference.





"We do sleep together with my two later wives but not with the first."





“The age difference is quite huge and there are stuff that we do with these two but not with my first," he said.





During the interview, his two wives were present and they looked so happy around him.



It is worth noting that Dr. Mwaka is a Muslim and his religion allows him to marry more than one wife as long he can provide for them adequately.





Watch the video below.