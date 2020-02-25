Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - A photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta with retired one-time NBA champion, Dirk Nowitzki, is going viral on social media.





The photo was taken on Monday when President Uhuru hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in State House Nairobi.





Nowitzki, who led the Dallas Mavericks to their first and only NBA title in 2011, was part of the German delegation and his height turned heads, including that of Uhuru.





From the photo, Uhuru is seen looking up to the towering retired basketball player and Kenyans cannot have enough of it.





In case you didn’t know, the former NBA star is married to a lady with Kenyan roots.





His wife, Jessica Olsson, is half-Kenyan half-Swedish and they have three children.





See the photo and reactions below.















