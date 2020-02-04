Tuesday February 4, 2020 – Kenyans woke up to the saddening new of the passing on of Retired President Daniel Arap Moi, who died today at 5:20 am while at Nairobi Hospital.





According to sources, Moi family, doctors at Nairobi hospital allowed ICU machines to be switched off to pave way for peaceful death of retired President Daniel Moi.









For months, while at Nairobi hospital, Moi was clinically dead and was surviving on machines to allow the family to come to terms with the saddening development.





He was in and out of hospital since last year.





During his previous visits to the same facility, Moi had reportedly pleaded with his beloved son, Gideon Moi, and his family to allow him meet his death at his Kabarak home but they wouldn’t let him.





It is said, prior to his death, a team of doctors spent grueling hours counseling the family led by Baringo Senator Gedion Moi to avoid trauma prior to the switching off of the machines.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



