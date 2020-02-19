Wednesday, February 19, 2020 -Deputy President William Ruto and his aides have been adversely mentioned in the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal.





In the scandal, former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Richard Echesa, used Ruto’s offices to con foreign investors Sh 39 billion by purporting to help them supply arms to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).





On Wednesday,Ruto summoned his staff to his Karen residence where he asked them to explain why they are allowed Echesa to use his offices to con foreigners.





But ODM leaders led by the party leader, Raila Odinga have asked Ruto to resign saying he was behind the scandal that would have cost the taxpayers Sh 39 billion.





However, a section of Kikuyu community leaders has asked Ruto not to resign because there is nowhere he has been mentioned in the scandal.





Peter Mwangi, who is the chairman of Nyamakima Business owners asked why President Uhuru Kenyatta was not told to resign when State House racketeers used his name to con businessman Naushad Merali Sh 10 million.





Mwangi also asked why Nasa leader, Raila Odinga was not told to resign when he was adversely mentioned in a gold smuggling racket where Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula tried to con UAE Emirati Sh 3 billion.



