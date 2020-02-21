Hallo Kenyan DAILY POST, I need advice from your followers on what I should do. I and my husband had our bath and all i could think of was sleep, but my husband was thinking differently.





He wanted sex, but i was just too tired for that so i said NO and asked him to wait until morning. My husband angrily left the bedroom and i drifted off to sleep because i was too tired.





I was woken up with a slap in my face. I thought i was dreaming, but i wasn’t. I was startled when i saw it was my husband who actually had slapped me!





As i asked him what the issue was, he gave me another slap and said i had no right to deny him sex. I was forced to slap him back, but that made him angrier, he hit me back and pinned me down. I struggled with him, but he overpowered me.





He tore my nightwear and RAPED me to his satisfaction. I still do not believe this happened. I don't know what surely came over him because he had never slapped nor raped me before.





We are only 3 years in our marriage and i don’t think there could be anything to justify rape.





Can't men understand that we were created differently and that they don't lose anything when they wait than being selfish?



