Monday February 17, 2020 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has weighed in on former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri's allegations t hat President Uhuru Kenyatta had backstabbed him.





Taking to his social media platforms, Wambugu argued that Kiunjuri accusing Uhuru of betrayal after he fired him, was a way of seeking political survival.





According to him, Kiunjuri's allegations were symptomatic of a person who was aware of trouble lurking and was thus seeking a scapegoat to blame for the woes about to befall them.





"If you see someone speaking the way Mwangi Kiunjuri is speaking you need to know that it is because he knows that his criminal files are ready, and he is about to get arrested any day now," Wambugu wrote.





He opined that Kiunjuri, who is also being investigated over the loss of billions of shillings in the Ministry of Agriculture, was stirring the political waters to ensure that if things turned out ugly for him, he would blame it on alleged political wars waged against him.





"Kiunjuri is just trying to create propaganda so that when he’s arrested it looks like he’s been arrested for politics and what he said. It’s not true.”





“When - not if - he is arrested, we will all understand just how much harm and damage he has caused Kenya," Wambugu insisted.





Wambugu praised President Kenyatta for sacking Kiunjuri when he reshuffled the cabinet on January 14, 2020.





Speaking during a church service at Nanyuki PCEA, Kiunjuri claimed that Uhuru was insincere in his fight against graft arguing that it was only targeted at a section of politicians.



